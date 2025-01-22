Amid a harsh cold front and a hellish news cycle, it’s easy to feel pessimistic about what 2025 will bring, but at least one thing’s for sure: There will be movies, and some of them will be very good. And debuting the first crop of new films is, as always, the Sundance Film Festival.

Running from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, the 2025 fest includes new fare from acclaimed directors such as Amalia Ulman (Magic Farm), Questlove (Sly Lives!), and Ira Sachs (Peter Hujar’s Day); several films are also anchored by A-list talent, including Benedict Cumberbatch in The Thing With Feathers, Ayo Edebiri in Opus, Dev Patel in Rabbit Trap, and Jennifer Lopez in Kiss of the Spider Woman. And of course, there’s a wide diversity of genre, from a queer rom-com (The Wedding Banquet) to quiet dramas (Love, Brooklyn; Rebuilding), and even the entirely unclassifiable (By Design).

In recent years, Sundance has also offered limited virtual passes for those who can’t make the trek to Park City, Utah. Not every film is available online, but plenty are — so if you’re interested, snag your tickets ASAP.

Below, 15 films to catch at this year’s festival.

The Wedding Banquet Luka Cyprian/Bleecker Street In this remake of Ang Lee’s queer rom-com, four friends plot a fake wedding. Angela (Kelly Marie Tran) and Lee (Lily Gladstone) are girlfriends in need of funds for another round of IVF; meanwhile, Chris (Bowen Yang) and Min (Han Gi-Chan) struggle with their relationship, as Min’s family pressures him to return home to Korea. When Angela agrees to fake-marry Min, it seems like a neat solution to both of their problems: Angela gets money for medical bills; Min gets a green card, and perhaps his parents’ approval. But you know what they say about best laid plans...

Rebuilding Jesse Hope/Courtesy of Sundance Institute Challengers heartthrob Josh O’Connor stars in Rebuilding, a drama about a rancher who’s forced to start over after losing everything in a wildfire. With the timing of the L.A. fires, this one’s sure to feel particularly resonant.

Peter Hujar’s Day Courtesy of Sundance Institute Director Ira Sachs (Passages) helms Peter Hujar’s Day, a film inspired by a conversation between photographer Peter Hujar and writer Linda Rosencrantz, recorded in 1974.

Train Dreams Adolpho Veloso/Courtesy of Sundance Institute Adapted from Denis Johnson’s Pulitzer-nominated novella, Train Dreams stars Joel Edgerton (Master Gardener) as a logger toiling on the railroads in the early 20th century West. Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) plays his wife; Kerry Condon and William H. Macy round out the cast.

Sly Lives! (Aka The Burden of Black Genius) Stephen Paley/Courtesy of Sundance Institute Multi-hyphenate musical talent Questlove, who made his directorial debut with 2021’s Summer of Soul, returns with another documentary — this time, about Sylvester Stewart, aka Sly Stone. The film promises to delve into Sly’s personal story and cultural legacy.

Magic Farm Spacemaker Director Amalia Ulman made a splash with her feature debut, 2021’s El Planeta, so expectations are high for her follow-up. Happily, the description sounds promising — it’s about a video crew who, en route to profile a musician, wind up in the wrong country — and it stars Chloë Sevigny and Simon Rex, among others.

Rabbit Trap Andreas Johannessen/Courtesy of Sundance Institute A field recorder (Dev Patel) is living with his musician wife in a cabin deep in the forest in ’70s Wales. He’s working on recording sounds from nature, and the project’s going just fine — until one day, he picks up a frequency that makes him pass out. Things get weirder from there.

Opus Courtesy of A24 Ayo Edebiri stans, you’re in luck: The actor has a big year lined up, from another season of The Bear to a role in Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt to Opus. In the latter, Edibiri plays a reporter who’s invited to a reclusive pop star’s compound, where he lives alongside a cultlike group of fans. John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Amber Midthunder (Prey), and Young Mazino (Beef) also star.

Kiss of the Spider Woman Courtesy of Sundance Institute From the director of Dreamgirls comes an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, itself adapted from Hector Babenco’s film of the same name. Diego Luna (Andor) plays a political prisoner who falls for a fellow inmate (Tonatiuh), after they discover their shared love of an actor. The actor in question? Jennifer Lopez.

Love, Brooklyn Courtesy of Sundance Institute André Holland, Nicole Beharie, and DeWanda Wise star as three characters navigating life changes and relationships as gentrification in their Brooklyn neighborhood continues apace. The debut feature from Rachael Abigail Holder promises to be gentle and intimate.

The Thing With Feathers Courtesy Based on Max Porter’s novella Grief Is the Thing With Feathers, this film follows a man (Benedict Cumberbatch) who’s recently lost his wife. He’s struggling to keep it together and take care of his kids as it is, so it doesn’t help when he begins to notice a mysterious presence in their home.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Courtesy of A24 Linda (Rose Byrne) is not doing great: Her kid is sick, her husband’s not around, and her therapist is really pissing her off. Conan O’Brien and A$AP Rocky co-star.

Atropia Courtesy of Sundance Institute Alia Shawkat plays an aspiring actor with a curious day job: a member of the rotating cast that populates Atropia, a fake, vaguely Middle Eastern city outside L.A. built to train the military. When she falls for a man cast as an insurgent, things get sticky.

Bubble & Squeak Courtesy of Sundance Institute Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Sarah Goldberg (Barry) play a married couple attempting to smuggle cabbage — yes, the vegetable — into a foreign country. When their plans go awry, their already strained relationship is further tested. Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Steven Yeun (Minari), and Dave Franco (Love Lies Bleeding) round out the cast.