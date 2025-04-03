Spoilers ahead for Sunrise on the Reaping. If you’re still reeling over every revelation in Sunrise on the Reaping, you’re not alone. Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games prequel is told from the perspective of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy during the second Quarter Quell — tracing the beloved character’s origins from his life and family in District 12 to the seeds he planted to overturn the Capitol decades later.

His tale isn’t just a compelling story in its own right, but also connects to the greater Hunger Games story in surprising ways. In fact, a meaningful link between Haymitch and Katniss has left fans particularly emotional.

Why Haymitch Calls Katniss “Sweetheart”

To recap: The 50th Hunger Games reaped double the tributes from each district. One of Haymitch’s fellow tributes is his friend and neighbor, 13-year-old Louella McCoy. When they were younger, Louella had a crush on Haymitch and briefly called him her “sweetheart.” And even after that phase ended, Haymitch would playfully call her by the same moniker.

They lean on each other for comfort as they prepare for the Games, but tragically, Louella passes away in a chariot crash during the tribute parade. Haymitch is devastated, and says she’ll forever be his “one and only sweetheart.”

But years later, Haymitch discovers his old friend Burdock’s daughter, Katniss. “Tough and smart, her hair in two braids then, reminding me for all the world of Louella McCoy, my sweetheart of old,” he says.

Lionsgate

Sadly, Haymitch stayed away from Burdock after the Games because he didn’t want anyone else to get hurt. (His mom, brother, and girlfriend were murdered in retaliation for his actions during the competition, since he embarrassed the Capitol.) But when Katniss volunteered as tribute at the 74th Games, “that nickname couldn’t help but slip out.”

After becoming her mentor in The Hunger Games, Haymitch often called Katniss “sweetheart.” She typically found it sarcastic and patronizing — until he said it as they hugged after she won the Games.

A New Purpose

In addition to expanding Hunger Games lore, the Sunrise on the Reaping epilogue provides a sweet update on Haymitch after the events of Mockingjay.

He calls Katniss and Peeta “his family,” and finds meaning in looking after them. They support him right back, by collecting and hatching goose eggs so he can raise them and be reminded of his late girlfriend, Lenore Dove, who loved the birds.

One thing’s for sure: You’ll want to prepare for tears when the Sunrise on the Reaping film hits theaters next year.