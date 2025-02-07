The Best 2025 Super Bowl Commercials & Celebrity Cameos

It’s almost the second Sunday of February, which only means one thing: It’s time for the Super Bowl... commercials. The NFL’s annual football championship draws in the most viewers of any live event every year, sometimes only beaten by the game’s halftime show. But as everyone knows, half the fun happens during the ad breaks.

Every year, advertisers step up their Super Bowl commercial game, which makes sense considering that it costs a whopping $7 million for just 30 seconds of airtime. Therefore, a slew of A-list stars will make cameos during the big game. For Super Bowl LIX, the roster includes a Fast & Furious reunion, several Internet boyfriends, and Martha Stewart being Brat.

Below, here are the biggest and best 2025 Super Bowl commercials.

Martha Stewart Discovers Charli XCX

Uber Eats

For their Super Bowl ad, Uber Eats paired up the two biggest Brats in the world: Martha Stewart and Charli XCX. The unlikely duo plays the viral TikTok game “We Listen and We Don’t Judge,” which they expertly use to shade each other. “When my agent sent me your name, I thought it was the WiFi password,” Stewart said, to which Charli retorted, “I thought you were doing the catering.”

A Fast & Furious Reunion — Kind Of

Haagan Daas

For Haagan Daas’ commercial, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez reunite for another Fast & Furious-style car chase along the scenic route. But when she opens an ice cream bar, the race is immediately called off. Except they didn’t let Ludacris know, who speeds by with ease.

Harry & Sally Go Back To Katz’s Deli

Hellmann's

Hellmann’s took Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal back to where Harry and Sally first met, New York’s iconic Katz’s Deli. At first, her sandwich wasn’t as good as she remembered, but after adding mayo, she recreated that scene once again. Cue a surprise cameo from Sydney Sweeney, who drops the most memorable line from the rom-com with perfect timing.

Adam Brody Calls The Pringles Gods

Pringles

When The O.C. alum Adam Brody runs out of Pringles, the iconic mustached mascot advises him to blow into the can for more chips in the company’s new ad. He inadvertently calls upon other iconic mustaches, like Nick Offerman and Mr. Potato Head, only for the chips’ arrival to go awry. Luckily, Seth Cohen is used to dealing with this stuff.

Jenny The Donkey Returns

Squarespace

OK, The Banshees of Inishirin’s breakout star Jenny the Donkey didn’t actually make her comeback. However, Barry Keoghan does ride a donkey through the cobblestone streets of Ireland in Squarespace’s new commercial, ironically passing out newspapers to promote websites. Honestly, it’s close enough.

David Beckham’s Long-Lost Brother

Stella Artois

In Stella Artois’ ad, David Beckham learns that he has a long-lost twin brother who was left in the U.S. and also happens to be named David. “Other David” turns out to be Matt Damon, who then asks Beckham if he’s “Matt Damon-famous,” only to find out he’s actually “Ben Affleck-famous.” He’s officially been replaced.

Shania Twain Makes Tongues Wag

Coffee mate

Country superstar Shania Twain embodies a very unexpected new role in Coffee mate’s Super Bowl ad: a dancing tongue. Yes, she voices a literal tongue that makes other tongues wag for the brand’s new Cold Foam creamer, complete with a new “proper bobby poppy song,” as Twain described to Bustle.

Roman Roy Becomes A Whale

Twain isn’t the only celeb voicing an unexpected character at the Super Bowl. Succession star Kieran Culkin went from a newly minted Oscar nominee to a beluga whale in NerdWallet’s first-ever Super Bowl ad. Roman Roy would either be very proud or immensely disappointed.

The DunKings Make A Comeback

Dunkin

Last year, Ben Affleck joined forces with Damon and Tom Brady to form a boy band for his beloved coffee chain, Dunkin’. For the 2025 commercial, the DunKings are back, but there seems to be some classic boy band drama. Affleck is joined by new members like Succession’s Jeremy Strong and his brother Casey, while poor Damon is nowhere to be found — yet.

Doja Cat Photobombs Fans

Taco Bell

Doja Cat has made her love of Taco Bell very public and partnered with them several times. So it was a no-brainer for the company to enlist the rapper for their Super Bowl commercial — by having her photobomb fans in an attempt to be in said commercial.

Aubrey Plaza Scolds Bad Bunny

Ritz / YouTube

For their first Super Bowl commercial, Ritz took Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon to the Salty Club in Salt Flats, Utah, surrounded by miles of nothing but salt. But it ends up being an uber-exclusive hangout frequented by Bad Bunny, who has to be taught proper etiquette by the two guests.

Wrexham Gets Magic Mike

Stok

The Wrexham players get unexpected guidance from Channing Tatum, who teaches them Magic Mike-inspired moves in Stōk Cold Brew Coffee’s new Super Bowl ad. Bet Ryan Reynolds didn’t expect this when he invested in the team.

Glen Powell Plays Goldilocks

Ram Trucks

For Ram Trucks’ Super Bowl commercial, Glen Powell plays his most unexpected role, Goldilocks. He gets to take his real-life niece and nephew on an unexpected adventure, and yes, they’re all scared off by the Big Bad Wolf. Maybe this is what gets him his first Oscar nomination.

Schitt’s Creek Dominates The Super Bowl

Michelob ULTRA

While the Super Bowl doesn’t have a Schitt’s Creek reunion, they’re taking over the game anyway. Dan Levy stars in an commercial for Homes.com, and is shocked to realize that he’s doing an ad, while his father Eugene hallucinates while eating “crazy puffs” in Little Caesars’ commercial. Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara teams up with Willem Dafoe for pickeball in Michelob ULTRA’s ad, and let’s just say things don’t go as you’d expect. If only Annie Murphy had her own moment as well.