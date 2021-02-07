Celebrity
The Super Bowl woke up and chose chaos the year Madonna and LMFAO performed.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
From Lady Gaga's brave jump over the edge of Houston's NRG Stadium to Beyoncé's surprise Destiny's Child reunion at the New Orleans Superdome, the Super Bowl has delivered many a memorable halftime show over the years. But for every notable moment, there are just as many that you may have forgotten about — and some of them have been wild. Let's look back.
One year before the NFL began booking pop acts for halftime shows, three Louisiana college marching bands were joined onstage in New Orleans by none other than Charlie Brown, his beloved pup, and their Peanuts pals.