Sydney Sweeney has no time for trolls. On Dec. 13, the actor responded to body-shaming comments that she received on social media after recent bikini pictures of her lounging at her Florida Keys mansion were shared by many outlets. But rather than take them on the chin, she called out her haters in the most effective way possible.

In an Instagram video, Sweeney reshared several hateful body-shaming comments that were left on the Daily Mail’s article about her bikini pictures, including ones that called her “frumpy,” “chunky,” “butterface,” and “a 5 at best.” Rather than use her words to fight back, she showed evidence that these commenters were completely wrong.

As the record scratched, she pivoted to footage of her working out in the gym, boxing, using training machines, and lifting various weights, including a whole tire. Sweeney couldn’t help but flex her hard-earned muscles for good measure and left her post captionless, letting the video speak for itself.

The video ended with a photo from the set of her Christy Martin biopic, which is why she’s been training so hard lately. Sweeney is set to portray the trailblazing female boxer in an upcoming film from director David Michôd.

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old,” Sweeney told Deadline in May. “I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.

Sydney’s History With Body-Shaming

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Sweeney has been forced to call out body-shamers — or those who objectify her instead. In March, she revealed to Variety that she sees frequent comments about her body but usually doesn’t “allow [herself] to have a reaction.” She clarified that her platform shouldn’t allow others to make these sorts of remarks.

“People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away,” she explained. “That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control over.”