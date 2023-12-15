Tara Reid is getting candid about her dating life.

Speaking to Bustle, Reid opened up about her relationship with NFL star Tom Brady, who she says has changed a lot since their brief fling more than two decades ago.

“We’d just see each other on and off,” Reid recalled. “It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Reid and Brady dated before her engagement to Carson Daly, whom she first met on the set of Total Request Live. As per People, Reid and Daly later called off their engagement in 2001.

Tara Reid and Carson Daly. Steve Azzara/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Today, Reid is dating the president of Phantom Acoustics, Nathan Montpetit-Howar. “He’s my best friend, my partner in crime; he’s patient like no other,” she told Bustle of her relationship.

Meanwhile, speaking to Bustle, Montpetit-Howar said Reid is “all heart.”

“We Had A Lot Of Fun”

This isn’t the first time Reid has looked back on her relationship with Brady.

Back in 2014, Reid responded “We have kissed. He’s pretty good-looking” when asked about Brady on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

More recently, Reid told NBC Sports Boston in 2022 that Brady is “a great guy,” adding: “He’s a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun.”

“I Feel Fine In My Body”

Speaking of the fan reaction to her recent Special Forces stint, Reid also told Bustle that she has “never felt so much love and support in my life,” adding that the show helped her develop “thicker skin” — especially when it comes to comments about her appearance.

Tara Reid in 2023. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Recalling a recent interview with Extra host Billy Bush, who told her — as a friend — that she looked “too skinny,” Reid said: “I feel fine in my body. It’s just no one else does.”