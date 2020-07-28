Taylor Swift Dropped A Major Folklore Tease Back In April & Fans Had No Idea

Taylor Swift is a hugely successful, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who just released a surprise new album, Folklore, on Friday, July 24. She's also a sneaky little liar (in the best way). Taylor Swift dropped a major Folklore tease all the way back in April. But don't shame yourself for not catching the hint: even her most clever of fans wouldn't have caught it.

On April 27, 2020, while the U.S. was virtually under complete lockdown, Swift shared a selfie on Instagram, captioning the post with a dejected "Not a lot going on at the moment." It seemed to be both a nod to her "22" music video, in which she wears an iconic shirt bearing that quote, and a sympathetic reminder that even stars like Swift were bored in the house and in the house bored, just like the rest of us.

Exactly three months later, however, on Monday, July 27, Swift revealed that she had not, actually, been that bored in quarantine. While thanking fans on social media for supporting Folklore, the singer announced that special CD and vinyl editions of her new single "Cardigan" were available on her official website. In the caption of her post, she revealed that the singles also contained the original voice memo that she sent producer Aaron Dessner for the song on... April 27. Yes, this means that she wrote the lead single to her next album on the same day she claimed she was doing nothing like the rest of us, and I feel both proud and betrayed.

While Swift said that she had written some songs that ended up on Folklore prior to lockdown, Dessner confirmed to Rolling Stone that "Cardigan" was the first song they wrote for the album together. Quickly after, she formed the concept of Folklore and they continued to work together, meaning that Folklore was basically shaped when there wasn't "a lot going on at the moment." Needless to say, she was much more productive in quarantine than most of us, and fans on Twitter immediately started losing their minds after finding out about her little white lie.

Despite the initial shock when fans pieced this together, it comes as no surprise for Swifties who know her history when it comes to Easter eggs. In April 2019, she sneakily revealed the titles of both her seventh album Lover and her next single at the time, "You Need to Calm Down," in her music video for the album's lead single "ME!" And those were just some of the hints that she dropped before Lover was released that August.

Given how Swift announced Folklore only 17 hours before releasing it, and revealed all of the important details right away, there wasn't much time for her to creatively drop hints as she usually does. But as we all should know by now, everything Swift does could be an Easter Egg and must be investigated as such.