Taylor Swift’s Showgirl era isn’t over yet. Out now following a surprise announcement, the four songs that comprise The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore were written in the wake of the original album’s smash success last year, Swift shared on Instagram. “I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”

For many listeners, the dreamy vocals and dance-ready beat of “Pink Clouding” earn it the distinction of The Encore’s most undeniable earworm. But as you listen along, you’ll find that the catchy song is anchored by a hefty message of post-breakup regret — even years after the fact.

The lyrics of “Pink Clouding” may be best explained by the term’s use in recovery from substance use. According to Healthline, the phrase refers to an early stage of “euphoria and elation,” where the person may “feel confident and excited about recovery.” However, on this so-called “cloud,” one “might not give too much thought to ordinary life below,” per Healthline — which can make it challenging to achieve sustainable, day-to-day progress.

While it’s unclear who Swift is singing about, she uses the term — alongside other colorful phrases, like “magenta sunrise” and “fuchsia forever intertwined” to establish a relationship that was once quite beautiful. However, she looks back: “Neither of us knew at the time that I was a liar.”

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Swift sings that she left her subject on a “pink cloud,” something she regrets to this day. If she is indeed reflecting on a real experience (never a guarantee!) then context clues seemingly point to a relationship that ended some time ago. “Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry,” she sings at one point — adding at another, “I swear to God, to this day, I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person.”

She also tries to assure the listener that their time together “didn’t mean nothing just ‘cause I could leave it” — seemingly acknowledging a relationship that was shorter-lived, but still important to her. For some Swifties, these clues might point to an ex in her more distant past, such as Tom Hiddleston. The most compelling hints in this direction may be lyrical parallels to the fan-favorite Reputation track “Getaway Car,” long perceived as a song about Swift and Hiddleston’s brief 2016 relationship.

In “Pink Clouding,” Swift says she “was a liar” — in “Getaway Car,” “I was lying to myself.”

In the new song, Swift says her ex met her at a “cursed time.” Nearly a decade ago, in the “Getaway Car” chorus, she sang of knowing her relationship was “cursed” from the start — a realization that hits “like a shotgun to the heart.” Similarly, in “Pink Clouding,” she sings of “gray rocking where the arrow hit.”

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Regardless of the song’s rumored subject, “Pink Clouding” is not the first time Swift has used recovery language to get candid about her personal life. In “Clean” from 1989, she sang about the lingering memory of a former partner — reflecting that “Ten months sober, I must admit, just because you’re clean, don’t mean you don’t miss it.”

With “Pink Clouding,” Swift appears to be treading similar emotional territory, this time from an even wider and more reflective distance.

Taylor Swift’s “Pink Clouding” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.

Met the magenta sunrise

Fuchsia forever intertwined

Threw the rosewood on the fire

Neither of us knew at the time

That I was a liar

And it was so good

Letting you want me

So good

To make promises, promises

Pr-pr-promises

But I was pink (pink) clouding from the thrill of it

Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body

Gray (gray) rocking where the arrow hit

Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry

I didn’t wanna let you down (pink cloud, pink cloud)

So I left you up there on a pink cloud (pink cloud)

He cut me crimson, bled me dry

He crossеd my heart, I hoped to die (hopеd to die)

Ripped all my orchids from the vine

You met me at a cursed time

I told you I was fine

And you were so good

That’s why you haunt me

Like you should

And all my promises, promises

Pr-pr-promises

‘Cause I was pink (pink) clouding from the thrill of it

Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body

Gray (gray) rocking where the arrow hit

Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry

I didn’t want to let you down (pink cloud, pink cloud)

So I left you up there on a pink (pink) cloud (pink cloud)

I hope

You realized my kind of trouble wasn’t worth it

And the way I treated you, you never deserved it

And I swear to God, to this day

I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person

And I gave you zero reason to believe it

So be it

But it didn’t mean nothing

Just ‘cause I could leave it

I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (ha ha ha)

Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body

Gray (gray) rocking where the arrow hit (ha ha ha)

Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry

I hope you landed safely on the ground (pink cloud, pink cloud)

And I hope you’re so happy now (pink cloud, pink cloud)

I didn’t wanna let you down (pink cloud, pink cloud)

So I left you up there (pink cloud)

On a pink cloud