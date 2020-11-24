Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Folklore Concert On Disney+ & Fans Didn't See It Coming

When Taylor Swift says there's "not a lot going on at the moment," just assume she's lying. Swift just announced that she's releasing a Folklore concert film on Disney+ called Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, and it's coming a lot sooner than you might think. Fans can finally experience the surprise concert film for her eighth studio album live on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at midnight PT.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Swift revealed the news and shared the trailer for the film on Twitter because the date somehow equals her favorite number, 13 (everything is related to 13 in Swift's world). "Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement," she wrote, complete with the nerd face emoji. "You haven't seen this film before. folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus!" According to ABC News, Swift also directed the film, making it her third foray in the director's chair after helming her music videos for "The Man" and "Cardigan."

The trailer reveals that Swift got together in person with collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff at Long Pond Studios in Hudson Valley, New York, to perform songs from Folklore live for the first time. The trailer also shows the trio chatting about making the album amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This could have been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, but instead, I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us," she says to Dessner.

Swift opened up about making the film in a video posted to her Instagram Story, and also confirmed that Bon Iver would be joining her to perform their haunting collaboration, "Exile." "We got together at Long Pond Studios, and for the very first time, got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it," she said. "I'm so excited for you to see it. It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people I made it with, and I really hope you enjoy it."

The news comes just two days after Swift posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, "not a lot going on at the moment." When Folklore was released in July, fans discovered that she actually wrote the album's lead single "Cardigan" when she last posted a photo with that same cryptic caption on April 27. So naturally, everyone assumed that she was up to something when she posted those words again on Nov. 22. Some fans speculated that something Folklore-related was coming due to the photo's black-and-white filter, while others simply thought she was nodding to the fact that she is currently re-recording her older albums.

Still, Swifties were shocked by the singer's announcement of the upcoming Disney+ film, as evidenced on Twitter. Some fans admitted that she "got us" again despite their best efforts at sleuthing, and others said that they're now scared of the phrase "not a lot going on at the moment."

Thanks to the new concert film, the world knows that only three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and that Swift has a ton going on at the moment, despite saying otherwise.