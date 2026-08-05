Even though it’s been three years since viewers last saw Ted Lasso’s titular coach and cohort, you might feel like no time at all has passed when you tune into Season 4 on Aug. 5. That’s how it felt behind the scenes, too.

During a recent chat with Bustle, Hannah Waddingham opened up about stepping back in Rebecca’s fabulous shoes and into the world of Ted Lasso. “You’d think that it would take a minute, and I was thinking it might take a minute,” she says. “And then it didn’t take a minute.”

In the Season 4 opener, Rebecca, Keeley (Juno Temple), and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) head to Kansas City to catch up with Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who’s now working at a local grocery store since moving back stateside to be there for his son at the end of Season 3.

Over lunch at Gates BBQ, the visitors debrief and campaign to bring Ted back home with them to coach the AFC Richmond women’s team. “I think the first time we were together, we were at Gates ordering food, and we just were immediately back in the zone,” Swift says.

“And finishing each other’s sentences,” Waddingham agrees. “I will always worry — I think we all do have a little bit of imposter syndrome. You think, Oh, I hope I meet everyone at the right level and all of those things. But straight away, I don’t want it to sound saccharine, but we love each other.”

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One moment stands out in particular, she adds, “As soon as I heard Juno talking as Keeley again, I was like, Oh man, I have missed you.”

While the returning cast’s camaraderie is palpable, there’s a new host of players — the Lady Greyhounds — to get to know, as well.

“Following them and being invested in their home life and what’s difficult and what’s exciting, where their heart gets elated, where their heart may hurt and why — I think that is something that is going to be new,” Temple teases of what’s to come in Season 4. “But at the same time, it’s going to be like Ted Lasso has always been, which is just exploring being a human. I’m all for the fact that we’re doing it through more of a feminine aspect.”