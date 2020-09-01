The newest couple on Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline and Sean Austin, have already been through major highs and lows on and off camera. They separated in February 2019 due to their constant arguing and Sean's substance use, but one year later, Jade announced on Twitter that they're back together and getting along well.

"S/O to Sean. He’s really done a 360 this year and I’m so proud of him," she wrote. "He’s clean and living his best life. Plus is an awesome father. Go Sean. That really takes a strong ass person to over come addiction and depression." The pair share a two-year-old daughter, Kloie, and recently adopted a puppy.

Since sharing the news of their reconciliation, both Jade and Sean have made it clear that they're in a good place. "Me and Sean have been getting along so well," Jade tweeted on March 26, mid-coronavirus lockdown. "Even being stuck in the house together 24/7 we still are managing to get along great. Happy we have each other during this dark time."

On Feb. 1, Sean posted a picture of Jade on Instagram, writing, "Hands down , I’m the Luckiest guy alive." He also commented under her Aug. 7 selfie, "So happy your mine," to which she replied, "I love you." On July 22, the two took Kloie putt putt golfing, and all still appeared to be going well.

Under a Jan. 16 video of Kloie, Sean also opened up about his journey to sobriety. "You have to want it. Not only for yourself, but for those around you," he wrote. "Set goals for your self, and strive everyday to become a better version of who you were the day before."

One of Sean's goals has always been to become a DJ, so he and Jade recently started a traveling DJ business, SevnSics. They're currently booking for events in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, and Michigan. More details about their relationship will be covered on the new season of Teen Mom 2, premiering on Sept. 1.