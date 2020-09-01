Teen Mom 2 Fans Will See A Completely New Version Of Leah Messer In Season 10

In the 10th season of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer says fans will see "a side of me that they've probably never seen before" — one that has learned from her mistakes and is ready to focus on herself. That means yes, she's currently single, but she's "open to whatever is meant for our little family," she tells Bustle.

"My only focus is my career and my daughters," she explains, adding that she's in no rush to jump into a relationship. "I’m just content and doing my thing ... My girls are happy, I’m happy and that is all that matters."

Leah has three daughters — twins Ali and Aleeah, 10, with ex-husband Corey Simms, and Adalynn, 7, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. In the past, the three have struggled to co-parent effectively, but Leah says their family unit is stronger than ever in the new season. "Looking back now we all would have made different decisions, but I love our little blended families and couldn't be any happier with where we are today," she says.

Leah's divorce from Jeremy was finalized in 2015, per Cosmopolitan, but the two have remained close since then. In June 2019, she shared an Instagram photo of them having drinks at a bar. "You won't find any baby daddy/baby momma drama here cuz we always gonna kick it," she captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments calling for them to get back together. "Literally meant for each other," one wrote. "You guys should just date again," another added. Leah says she doesn't know what the future holds for her and Jeremy, but Addie is their first priority. "I have the best relationship with Jeremy," she explains. "And I would never want anything to hinder the bond that we have now, being the best parents to Addie."

Aside from her family and dating life, the new Teen Mom episodes will detail Leah's longtime substance use, which she also discusses in her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith. "I've been called an incompetent mother, druggie, drug addict, you name it, but not one damn person offered me helpful resources until it was almost too late," she says.

In her book, she admits that she doesn't remember much of the filming for Teen Mom. “A lot of that period of my life is just a blackout to me," she wrote, per The Sun. "Even though people will tell me I did things. I don’t remember, or I’ll watch footage of myself on the show and have no memory of it.”

Now, Leah tells Bustle that her "vision is more clearer than ever," adding, "You can call me a lady on a mission."