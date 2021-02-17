RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Just Took A Major Step With Her New Boyfriend

Shortly after finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Joe Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice went public with a new boyfriend: Luis "Louie" Ruelas. She wrote on Instagram in December that he was the "BEST thing that came out of 2020." And the two have already taken a major step together: according to TMZ, they recently bought a $3.3 million mansion in Montville, New Jersey. However, the outlet noted that the couple is not currently living in the home and it may actually be a joint investment property.

Either way, things seem to be going really well for the pair. "I met an amazing man and I'm so happy," Teresa recently told People of the Digital Media Solutions co-founder and father of two, who she met at the Jersey Shore last year. "We like the same things. He's beautiful inside and out."

Teresa added that she and Luis were "taking things slow," but the two seem to be pretty serious; she even called him her soulmate in a recent Valentine's Day Instagram post. "I feel so fortunate to have found love in the most unexpected way, at the most unexpected time," she wrote, in part. "You show me a whole New World, your kindness, creativity & love shows in everything that you do. I am so happy & I thank my mom and dad in heaven above for sending you."

Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice also recently went public with a new girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, and the two couldn't be more supportive of each other. "He's happy for me and I'm happy for him," Giudice told People of her ex, to whom she was married for 20 years. "We co-parent amazingly. He's a great father. We get along great."