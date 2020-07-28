The 2020 Emmy Nominations Full List Will Satisfy Schitt’s Creek Residents

The COVID-19 pandemic may be raging on, but that's not going to stop the Emmys this year — even though it might change things. On Tuesday, July 28, the 2020 Emmy nominations were announced, with some kind of ceremony scheduled to take place on Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel as host. What that ceremony will look like remains to be determined, but for now, fans at least have a better idea of who will be receiving the television awards — even if they have to sanitize them first.

Of course, not even a pandemic can sully the glow of an Emmy nomination. This is Moira Rose's favorite season, after all. And, it really is the best time of the year — Schitt's Creek finally picked up long-deserved nominations in multiple categories, including a Lead Actress in a Comedy nod for Catherine O'Hara.

But, before you get upset because your new favorite summer show isn't on the list, keep in mind that, because the Emmy nominations take place mid-year, the 2020 awards will only cover new TV episodes or movies from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020 (though it was slightly extended to accommodate for coronavirus delays). This means, for example, that HBO's critically acclaimed summer hit, I May Destroy You, which premiered on June 7, isn't eligible this year (sorry Michaela Coel stans). And with that, here are the 2020 Emmy nominees.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Don Cheadle — Black Monday

Ted Danson — The Good Place

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Andrew Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali — Ramy

Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek

William Jackson Harper — The Good Place

Alan Arkin — The Komisky Method

Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Betty Gilpin — Glow

Kate McKinnon — SNL

Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Yvonne Orji — Insecure

Cecily Strong — SNL

D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place

Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Fred Willard — Modern Family

Brad Pitt — SNL

Eddie Murphy — SNL

Dev Patel — Modern Love

Adam Driver — SNL

Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Angela Bassett — A Black Lady Sketch Show

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — SNL

Wanda Sykes — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph — SNL

Maya Rudolph — The Good Place

Bette Midler — The Politician

Oustanding Directing for a Comedy Series Modern Family "Finale Part 2" — Gail Mancuso

Ramy "Miakhalifa.mov" — Ramy Youssef

Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending" — Daniel Levy

The Great "The Great (Pilot)" — Matt Shakman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" — Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Marvelous Radio" — Daniel Palladino

Will & Grace "We Love Lucy" — James Burrows

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending" — Daniel Levy

Schitt's Creek "The Presidential Suite" — David West Read

The Good Place "Whenever You're Ready" — Michael Schur

The Great "The Great" — Tony McNamara

What We Do In The Shadows "Collaboration" — Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil

What We Do In The Shadows "Ghosts" — Paul Simms

What We Do In The Shadows "On The Ru" — Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Drama Series Graeme Hunter/HBO Better Call Saul

Killing Eve

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Jason Bateman — Ozark

Brian Cox — Succession

Steve Carell — The Morning Show

Billy Porter — Pose

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Zendaya — Euphoria

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Olivia Coleman — The Crown

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Laura Linney — Ozark

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid's Tale

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright — Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Laura Dern — Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve

Sarah Snook — Succession

Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale

Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

Julia Garner — Ozark

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Thandie Newton — Westworld

Oustanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series Andrew Scott — Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian

Jason Bateman — The Outsider

James Cromwell — Succession

Martin Short — The Morning Show

Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Cicely Tyson — How To Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter — Succession

Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale

Laverne Cox — Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones — Succession

Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Homeland "Prisoners of War" — Lesli Linka Glatter

Ozark "Fire Pink" — Alik Sakharov

Ozark "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" — Ben Semanoff

Succession "This Is Not For Tears" — Mark Mylod

Succession "Hunting" — Andrij Parekh

The Crown "Aberfan" — Benjamin Caron

The Crown "Cri de Coeur" — Jessica Hobbs

The Morning Show "The Interview" — Mimi Leder

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series Little Fires Everywhere "Find A Way" — Lynn Shelton

Normal People "Episode 5" — Lenny Abrahamson

Unorthodox — Maria Schrader

Watchmen "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" — Nicole Kassell

Watchmen "Fear of Lightning" — Steph Green

Watchmen "This Extraordinary Being" — Stephen Williams

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program Cheer "Daytona" — Greg Whiteley

LEGO Masters "Mega City Block" — Rich Kim

Queer Eye "Disabled But Not Really" — Hisham Abed

RuPaul's Drag Race "I'm That Bitch" — Nick Murray

Top Chef "The Jonathan Gold Standard" — Arie Boles

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series A Black Lady Sketch Show "Born at Night, But Not Last Night" — Dime Davis

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver "Episode 629" — Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner

SNL "Host: Eddie Murphy" — Don Roy King

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" — David Paul eyer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert "Live Show Chris Christie; nathaniel Rateliff" — Jim Hoskinson

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready "Flame Monroe" — Linda Mendoza

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special 62nd Grammy Awards — Louis J. Horvitz

73rd Annual Tony Awards — Glenn Weiss

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones — Stan Lathan

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" — Pamela Fryman, Andy Fisher

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — Hamish Hamilton

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program American Factory — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Apollo 11 — Todd Douglas Miller

Becoming — Nadia Hallgren

The Cave — Feras Fayyad

The Last Dance "Episode 7" — Jason Hehir

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness "Cult of Personality" — Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series American Masters

Hillary

McMillion$

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

The Apollo

The Great Hack

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Making It — Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman

Nailed It! — Nicole Byer

RuPaul's Drag Race — RuPaul

Shark Tank — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary

Top Chef — Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio

Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programing Savage X Fenty Show — Parris Goebel

So You Think You Can Dance — Al Blackstone

So You Think You Can Dance — Travis Wall

The Oscars — Jamel McWilliams

World of Dance — Jefferson Benjumea, Adrianita Avila

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling black-ish

Grace and Frankie

Schitt's Creek

The Handmaid's Tale

The Politician

This Is Us

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Oscars

The Voice

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

The Voice

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup Big Little Lies

Euphoria

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

The Handmaid's Tale

The Politician

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes Carnival Row

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

Watchmen

Westworld

