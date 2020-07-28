The 2020 Emmy Nominations Full List Will Satisfy Schitt’s Creek Residents

The COVID-19 pandemic may be raging on, but that's not going to stop the Emmys this year — even though it might change things. On Tuesday, July 28, the
2020 Emmy nominations were announced, with some kind of ceremony scheduled to take place on Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel as host. What that ceremony will look like remains to be determined, but for now, fans at least have a better idea of who will be receiving the television awards — even if they have to sanitize them first.
Of course, not even a pandemic can sully the glow of an Emmy nomination. This is
Moira Rose's favorite season, after all. And, it really is the best time of the year — Schitt's Creek finally picked up long-deserved nominations in multiple categories, including a Lead Actress in a Comedy nod for Catherine O'Hara.
But, before you get upset because your new favorite summer show isn't on the list, keep in mind that, because the Emmy nominations take place mid-year, the 2020 awards will only cover new TV episodes or movies from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020 (though it was slightly extended to accommodate for coronavirus delays). This means, for example, that HBO's critically acclaimed summer hit,
I May Destroy You, which premiered on June 7, isn't eligible this year ( sorry Michaela Coel stans). And with that, here are the 2020 Emmy nominees.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson — black-ish Don Cheadle — Black Monday Ted Danson — The Good Place Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek Issa Rae — Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross — black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Andrew Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mahershala Ali — Ramy Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek William Jackson Harper — The Good Place Alan Arkin — The Komisky Method Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin — Glow Kate McKinnon — SNL Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Yvonne Orji — Insecure Cecily Strong — SNL D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard — Modern Family Brad Pitt — SNL Eddie Murphy — SNL Dev Patel — Modern Love Adam Driver — SNL Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy
Angela Bassett — A Black Lady Sketch Show Phoebe Waller-Bridge — SNL Wanda Sykes — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Maya Rudolph — SNL Maya Rudolph — The Good Place Bette Midler — The Politician
Oustanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Modern Family "Finale Part 2" — Gail Mancuso Ramy "Miakhalifa.mov" — Ramy Youssef Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending" — Daniel Levy The Great "The Great (Pilot)" — Matt Shakman The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" — Amy Sherman-Palladino The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Marvelous Radio" — Daniel Palladino Will & Grace "We Love Lucy" — James Burrows
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending" — Daniel Levy Schitt's Creek "The Presidential Suite" — David West Read The Good Place "Whenever You're Ready" — Michael Schur The Great "The Great" — Tony McNamara What We Do In The Shadows "Collaboration" — Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil What We Do In The Shadows "Ghosts" — Paul Simms What We Do In The Shadows "On The Ru" — Stefani Robinson Better Call Saul Killing Eve Ozark Stranger Things Succession The Crown The Handmaid's Tale The Mandalorian
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama
Jason Bateman — Ozark Brian Cox — Succession Steve Carell — The Morning Show Billy Porter — Pose Jeremy Strong — Succession Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama
Zendaya — Euphoria Sandra Oh — Killing Eve Olivia Coleman — The Crown Jodie Comer — Killing Eve Laura Linney — Ozark Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama
Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul Nicholas Braun — Succession Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid's Tale Mark Duplass — The Morning Show Matthew Macfadyen — Succession Kieran Culkin — Succession Billy Crudup — The Morning Show Jeffrey Wright — Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Laura Dern — Big Little Lies Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve Sarah Snook — Succession Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies Julia Garner — Ozark Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown Thandie Newton — Westworld
Oustanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Andrew Scott — Black Mirror Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian Jason Bateman — The Outsider James Cromwell — Succession Martin Short — The Morning Show Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama
Cicely Tyson — How To Get Away With Murder Harriet Walter — Succession Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale Laverne Cox — Orange Is The New Black Cherry Jones — Succession Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Homeland "Prisoners of War" — Lesli Linka Glatter Ozark "Fire Pink" — Alik Sakharov Ozark "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" — Ben Semanoff Succession "This Is Not For Tears" — Mark Mylod Succession "Hunting" — Andrij Parekh The Crown "Aberfan" — Benjamin Caron The Crown "Cri de Coeur" — Jessica Hobbs The Morning Show "The Interview" — Mimi Leder
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere "Find A Way" — Lynn Shelton Normal People "Episode 5" — Lenny Abrahamson Unorthodox — Maria Schrader Watchmen "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" — Nicole Kassell Watchmen "Fear of Lightning" — Steph Green Watchmen "This Extraordinary Being" — Stephen Williams
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Cheer "Daytona" — Greg Whiteley LEGO Masters "Mega City Block" — Rich Kim Queer Eye "Disabled But Not Really" — Hisham Abed RuPaul's Drag Race "I'm That Bitch" — Nick Murray Top Chef "The Jonathan Gold Standard" — Arie Boles
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show "Born at Night, But Not Last Night" — Dime Davis Last Week Tonight with John Oliver "Episode 629" — Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner SNL "Host: Eddie Murphy" — Don Roy King The Daily Show with Trevor Noah "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" — David Paul eyer The Late Show with Stephen Colbert "Live Show Chris Christie; nathaniel Rateliff" — Jim Hoskinson Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready "Flame Monroe" — Linda Mendoza
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
62nd Grammy Awards — Louis J. Horvitz 73rd Annual Tony Awards — Glenn Weiss Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones — Stan Lathan Live In Front of a Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" — Pamela Fryman, Andy Fisher Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — Hamish Hamilton
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
American Factory — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert Apollo 11 — Todd Douglas Miller Becoming — Nadia Hallgren The Cave — Feras Fayyad The Last Dance "Episode 7" — Jason Hehir Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness "Cult of Personality" — Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters Hillary McMillion$ The Last Dance Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Beastie Boys Story Becoming Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time The Apollo The Great Hack
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness Making It — Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman Nailed It! — Nicole Byer RuPaul's Drag Race — RuPaul Shark Tank — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary Top Chef — Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio
Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programing
Savage X Fenty Show — Parris Goebel So You Think You Can Dance — Al Blackstone So You Think You Can Dance — Travis Wall The Oscars — Jamel McWilliams World of Dance — Jefferson Benjumea, Adrianita Avila
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
black-ish Grace and Frankie Schitt's Creek The Handmaid's Tale The Politician This Is Us
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
A Celebration of the Music from Coco Dancing With The Stars RuPaul's Drag Race The Oscars The Voice
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars RuPaul's Drag Race The Little Mermaid Live! The Oscars The Voice
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup
Big Little Lies Euphoria Ozark Schitt's Creek The Handmaid's Tale The Politician
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Carnival Row The Handmaid's Tale The Mandalorian Watchmen Westworld More to come...