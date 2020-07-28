TV & Movies

The 2020 Emmy Nominations Full List Will Satisfy Schitt’s Creek Residents

It's Moira Rose's favorite season!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Olivia Truffaut-Wong

The COVID-19 pandemic may be raging on, but that's not going to stop the Emmys this year — even though it might change things. On Tuesday, July 28, the 2020 Emmy nominations were announced, with some kind of ceremony scheduled to take place on Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel as host. What that ceremony will look like remains to be determined, but for now, fans at least have a better idea of who will be receiving the television awards — even if they have to sanitize them first.

Of course, not even a pandemic can sully the glow of an Emmy nomination. This is Moira Rose's favorite season, after all. And, it really is the best time of the year — Schitt's Creek finally picked up long-deserved nominations in multiple categories, including a Lead Actress in a Comedy nod for Catherine O'Hara.

But, before you get upset because your new favorite summer show isn't on the list, keep in mind that, because the Emmy nominations take place mid-year, the 2020 awards will only cover new TV episodes or movies from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020 (though it was slightly extended to accommodate for coronavirus delays). This means, for example, that HBO's critically acclaimed summer hit, I May Destroy You, which premiered on June 7, isn't eligible this year (sorry Michaela Coel stans). And with that, here are the 2020 Emmy nominees.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson — black-ish
  • Don Cheadle — Black Monday
  • Ted Danson — The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek
  • Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
  • Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
  • Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek
  • Issa Rae — Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross — black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
  • Andrew Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Mahershala Ali — Ramy
  • Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek
  • William Jackson Harper — The Good Place
  • Alan Arkin — The Komisky Method
  • Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
  • Betty Gilpin — Glow
  • Kate McKinnon — SNL
  • Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
  • Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Yvonne Orji — Insecure
  • Cecily Strong — SNL
  • D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place
  • Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Fred Willard — Modern Family
  • Brad Pitt — SNL
  • Eddie Murphy — SNL
  • Dev Patel — Modern Love
  • Adam Driver — SNL
  • Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy
  • Angela Bassett — A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge — SNL
  • Wanda Sykes — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Maya Rudolph — SNL
  • Maya Rudolph — The Good Place
  • Bette Midler — The Politician
Oustanding Directing for a Comedy Series
  • Modern Family "Finale Part 2" — Gail Mancuso
  • Ramy "Miakhalifa.mov" — Ramy Youssef
  • Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending" — Daniel Levy
  • The Great "The Great (Pilot)" — Matt Shakman
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" — Amy Sherman-Palladino
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Marvelous Radio" — Daniel Palladino
  • Will & Grace "We Love Lucy" — James Burrows
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
  • Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending" — Daniel Levy
  • Schitt's Creek "The Presidential Suite" — David West Read
  • The Good Place "Whenever You're Ready" — Michael Schur
  • The Great "The Great" — Tony McNamara
  • What We Do In The Shadows "Collaboration" — Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil
  • What We Do In The Shadows "Ghosts" — Paul Simms
  • What We Do In The Shadows "On The Ru" — Stefani Robinson
Outstanding Drama Series
Graeme Hunter/HBO
  • Better Call Saul
  • Killing Eve
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Mandalorian
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama
  • Jason Bateman — Ozark
  • Brian Cox — Succession
  • Steve Carell — The Morning Show
  • Billy Porter — Pose
  • Jeremy Strong — Succession
  • Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama
  • Zendaya — Euphoria
  • Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
  • Olivia Coleman — The Crown
  • Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney — Ozark
  • Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama
  • Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul
  • Nicholas Braun — Succession
  • Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid's Tale
  • Mark Duplass — The Morning Show
  • Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
  • Kieran Culkin — Succession
  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
  • Jeffrey Wright — Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
  • Laura Dern — Big Little Lies
  • Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve
  • Sarah Snook — Succession
  • Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale
  • Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies
  • Julia Garner — Ozark
  • Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
  • Thandie Newton — Westworld
Oustanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
  • Andrew Scott — Black Mirror
  • Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian
  • Jason Bateman — The Outsider
  • James Cromwell — Succession
  • Martin Short — The Morning Show
  • Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama
  • Cicely Tyson — How To Get Away With Murder
  • Harriet Walter — Succession
  • Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale
  • Laverne Cox — Orange Is The New Black
  • Cherry Jones — Succession
  • Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
  • Homeland "Prisoners of War" — Lesli Linka Glatter
  • Ozark "Fire Pink" — Alik Sakharov
  • Ozark "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" — Ben Semanoff
  • Succession "This Is Not For Tears" — Mark Mylod
  • Succession "Hunting" — Andrij Parekh
  • The Crown "Aberfan" — Benjamin Caron
  • The Crown "Cri de Coeur" — Jessica Hobbs
  • The Morning Show "The Interview" — Mimi Leder
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series
  • Little Fires Everywhere "Find A Way" — Lynn Shelton
  • Normal People "Episode 5" — Lenny Abrahamson
  • Unorthodox — Maria Schrader
  • Watchmen "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" — Nicole Kassell
  • Watchmen "Fear of Lightning" — Steph Green
  • Watchmen "This Extraordinary Being" — Stephen Williams
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
  • Cheer "Daytona" — Greg Whiteley
  • LEGO Masters "Mega City Block" — Rich Kim
  • Queer Eye "Disabled But Not Really" — Hisham Abed
  • RuPaul's Drag Race "I'm That Bitch" — Nick Murray
  • Top Chef "The Jonathan Gold Standard" — Arie Boles
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show "Born at Night, But Not Last Night" — Dime Davis
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver "Episode 629" — Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner
  • SNL "Host: Eddie Murphy" — Don Roy King
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" — David Paul eyer
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert "Live Show Chris Christie; nathaniel Rateliff" — Jim Hoskinson
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready "Flame Monroe" — Linda Mendoza
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
  • 62nd Grammy Awards — Louis J. Horvitz
  • 73rd Annual Tony Awards — Glenn Weiss
  • Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones — Stan Lathan
  • Live In Front of a Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" — Pamela Fryman, Andy Fisher
  • Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — Hamish Hamilton
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
  • American Factory — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
  • Apollo 11 — Todd Douglas Miller
  • Becoming — Nadia Hallgren
  • The Cave — Feras Fayyad
  • The Last Dance "Episode 7" — Jason Hehir
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness "Cult of Personality" — Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
  • American Masters
  • Hillary
  • McMillion$
  • The Last Dance
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
  • Beastie Boys Story
  • Becoming
  • Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
  • The Apollo
  • The Great Hack
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
  • Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness
  • Making It — Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman
  • Nailed It! — Nicole Byer
  • RuPaul's Drag Race — RuPaul
  • Shark Tank — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary
  • Top Chef — Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio
Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programing
  • Savage X Fenty Show — Parris Goebel
  • So You Think You Can Dance — Al Blackstone
  • So You Think You Can Dance — Travis Wall
  • The Oscars — Jamel McWilliams
  • World of Dance — Jefferson Benjumea, Adrianita Avila
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
  • black-ish
  • Grace and Frankie
  • Schitt's Creek
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Politician
  • This Is Us
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
  • A Celebration of the Music from Coco
  • Dancing With The Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • The Oscars
  • The Voice
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
  • Dancing With The Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • The Little Mermaid Live!
  • The Oscars
  • The Voice
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup
  • Big Little Lies
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Schitt's Creek
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Politician
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
  • Carnival Row
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Mandalorian
  • Watchmen
  • Westworld

More to come...