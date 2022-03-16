Streaming
Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña, and more star in Netflix’s time travel film.
Netflix
Netflix’s new sci-fi action film The Adam Project, directed by Shawn Levy, is star-studded. Read on to find out who’s who in the cast.
Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022
Reynolds stars as Adam, a pilot who time-travels to the past and teams up with his younger self to save the world. Reynolds, who also produced the film, told The Hollywood Reporter that it’s reminiscent of warm-hearted ‘80s films like E.T. and Back to the Future.