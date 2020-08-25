Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Find Love & Fossils In The Ammonite Trailer

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan may be looking for fossils along the English shoreline, but they're about to find something more. The first trailer for Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan's Victorian romance Ammonite was released on Tuesday, August 25, and it promises to shed new light on the work of 17th century scientist Mary Anning, along with the "intense" romance that changed her life.

Winslet plays Anning, a tough fossil hunter who does her backbreaking, unappreciated work alone until a wealthy tourist asks her to take on his wife — the sickly, Charlotte Murchison (Ronan) who suffers from "melancholia" — as her apprentice. Charlotte doesn't like the water, but it seems that the pair do indeed strike up a "friendship," as it's referred to in the trailer, that allows them to open up to one another.

Winslet and Ronan share longing glances that turn into hidden touches that all builds to a passionate kiss, with Ammonite teasing the queer Victorian romance that fans have been waiting for. Unfortunately, it seems like this particular romance, which is written and directed by Francis Lee, won't exactly have a happy ending. "I don't want to go back to the life I had before you," Charlotte tells Mary at one point in the trailer. "What about my life?" Mary counters, while images of them sobbing and embracing flash across the screen.

