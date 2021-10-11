Everything We Know About The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3

Stoneybrook’s most adept middle schoolers have returned to screen. Season 2 of Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club reboot sees Kristy (Sophie Grace), Claudia (Momona Tamada), Mary Anne (Malia Baker), Stacey (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn (Kyndra Sanchez) continue to expand their group and test their friendships. Netflix has yet to announce if the series will return for Season 3, but judging by the success of the first season, it seems likely.

Season 1 was nominated for seven Emmys, received widespread acclaim, and currently has a 100% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There’s no doubt that such positive reception played a role in securing a second season, illustrating The Baby-Sitters Club’s ability to incorporate the retro sensibilities of the book series it’s based on while updating the story for Gen Z. For example, the group uses a transparent landline telephone to run their babysitting service, but they buy it on Etsy.

"What could have been a sugary nostalgia-fest or worse a reboot that indulged the apparently insatiable urge to sex up material from a more innocent time ... is in fact a funny, fresh reimagining,” Lucy Mangan wrote in her Season 1 review for The Guardian. “Building on [Baby-Sitters Club author Ann M. Martin's] solid, good-hearted tales, it maintains a contemporary feel without losing the old-fashioned charm at its heart.”

LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX

The first season of The Baby-Sitters Club premiered on July 3, 2020, and according to Variety, Netflix announced plans for a second season on Oct. 28, 2020. With only one season’s worth of renewal history to go off of, it’s hard to gauge exactly when any potential news of Season 3 might be announced, but keep an eye out in the next three months. The Baby-Sitters Club cast also released a video in March 2021 announcing that they’d started production on Season 2, totaling seven months from their first table read to the season’s premiere. All told, if the show does get picked up for a third season, fans can expect it sometime in 2022.

As for what a third season might cover, the writers should have no issue finding material: there are 213 books in the beloved YA novel series the show is based on. “The books are such a wonderful blueprint,” Baby-Sitters Club showrunner Rachel Shukert told Variety ahead of Season 1. “The first eight to 10 books, I would say, set up the world and the club, and their relationships get cemented, [as do] the bigger stories of what’s going on with their parents and how that affects them. It’s laying the architecture, so it felt like that was a good jumping off point.”

Shukert also celebrated the freedom they have in revamping the show for a modern audience. “They baby-sit for kids who have two moms, Dawn’s dad is gay, we have a lot of different sexualities — and it’s just presented very matter-of-fact.”