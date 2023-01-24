TV & Movies

10 Photos Of The Wildest Limo Arrivals From The Bachelor Premiere

From sexual innuendos to an actual wild animal, the new women on The Bachelor pulled out all the stops for Zach Shallcross.

Mercedes brought her pig to meet Zach on night one of 'The Bachelor' Season 27
ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC/screenshot

When Christina Mandrell first met Zach during ABC’s The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, she brought two mini liquor bottles. On The Bachelor’s season premiere, the 26-year-old content creator kept the party going by arriving on an actual party bus, instead of a limo. “I’m actually just coming from my bachelorette party,” she jokingly explained to Zach.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Giving a different meaning to “wild,” Iowa native Mercedes brought along her pig, Henry, as a nod to her childhood on a farm and showing pigs. The 24-year-old nonprofit owner’s entrance ended up being one of Zach’s favorite premiere moments.

Tap