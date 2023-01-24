TV & Movies
From sexual innuendos to an actual wild animal, the new women on The Bachelor pulled out all the stops for Zach Shallcross.
ABC/screenshot
When Christina Mandrell first met Zach during ABC’s The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, she brought two mini liquor bottles. On The Bachelor’s season premiere, the 26-year-old content creator kept the party going by arriving on an actual party bus, instead of a limo. “I’m actually just coming from my bachelorette party,” she jokingly explained to Zach.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Giving a different meaning to “wild,” Iowa native Mercedes brought along her pig, Henry, as a nod to her childhood on a farm and showing pigs. The 24-year-old nonprofit owner’s entrance ended up being one of Zach’s favorite premiere moments.