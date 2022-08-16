After six weeks of romantic drama courtesy of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, Bachelor Nation is getting ready for the final episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19. Hometown dates, Fantasy Suites, and proposals are just around the corner, and the Bachelorettes still are leaving fans wondering who will get their final roses.

As we head into the final stretch of the season, the question of when The Bachelorette finale will air on ABC becomes more pressing. Each franchise installment is usually 10 weeks along, but seasons can vary in length from time to time. Considering there are two Bachelorettes, fans might think this season could be longer than usual. But Bustle has received confirmation from the studio behind The Bachelorette that the season will be 10 episodes long with two specials. We break down the schedule for the remaining episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19.

When Is The Bachelorette Season 19 Finale?

The next time fans will see Gabby, Rachel, and the rest of their guys will be for Week 7’s episode on Aug. 22, when they travel throughout the country meeting the families of their prospective suitors. The Hometowns episode makes way for the Fantasy Suites stretch of the season but not before a short, drama-filled break, courtesy of the Men Tell All special. The yearly exercise features the season’s eliminated guy, as they open up about their time on the show and air any grievances before the Bachelorettes join them on stage.

The season will pick up again on Sept. 5 (Labor Day) with the first of two Fantasy Suites episodes. The network has not confirmed if Rachel and Gabby will have their own Fantasy Suite episodes, but that segment will be broken up into two parts over two weeks, which also includes The Bachelorette making a move to Tuesday nights on Sept. 13. The finale and After The Final Rose are both set to air on Sept. 20, drawing the entire season to a close. Check out the Season 19 schedule below:

Episode 7 : Hometowns — Monday, Aug. 22

: Hometowns — Monday, Aug. 22 The Men Tell All special — Monday, Aug. 29

— Monday, Aug. 29 Episode 8 : Fantasy Suites — Monday, Sept. 5

: Fantasy Suites — Monday, Sept. 5 Episode 9 : Fantasy Suites — Tuesday, Sept. 13

: Fantasy Suites — Tuesday, Sept. 13 Episode 10 : Finale — Tuesday, Sept. 20

: Finale — Tuesday, Sept. 20 The After The Final Rose live special — Tuesday, Sept. 20

All told, audiences have just over a month left with Gabby and Rachel to see how their journeys pan out. However, they won’t have to wait long for more Bachelor content as the new season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to debut one week after The Bachelorette finale on Sept. 27.