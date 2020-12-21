Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham "Left Out One Small Detail" About Their Pregnancy

One reality TV couple's pregnancy announcement just got twice as exciting. The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed that they are expecting twins in a YouTube video of their ultrasound appointment posted on Monday, Dec. 21. The news comes just two days after the pair shared that they're expecting again following a miscarriage earlier this year.

Arie and Lauren, who are already parents to 18-month old daughter Alessi Ren, shared their initial pregnancy announcement on the video platform on Saturday, Dec. 19, but left out the crucial detail that they have two babies on the way. The couple did, however, reveal that Lauren's due date is in July 2021.

Today, the pair clarified that their family will be growing by two this summer. "2 little miracles," Arie wrote on Instagram alongside images of the sonogram. "Love them with all my heart already." Lauren also shared the news on the photo-sharing app, teasing that the couple "maaaay have left out one small detail." The pair also started a separate IG account for their future babies called "Luyendyk Twins." "Luyendyk twins estimated arrival 7-3-21!" the account's bio reads.

