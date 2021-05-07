The Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch is the newest addition to the Star Wars canon, and the animated show promises a story unlike any that have been seen in the galaxy far far away. The show tells the story of Clone Force 99 (otherwise known as “The Bad Batch”), an eclectic group of “defective” clones that each have a special genetic mutation that differentiates them from the rest of the clone troopers — and also gives them a unique advantage in combat situations.

The Bad Batch is a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an animated series that introduced the members of Clone Force 99 during the end of its seventh and last season, which aired in 2020. The Bad Batch picks up where the final season of The Clone Wars ended, at the close of the Clone Wars — in other words, soon after the events of Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith, and before the beginning of the original Star Wars movie trilogy — a period of time that hasn’t yet been explored in any existing films or television series within the Star Wars universe.

It’s the time period during which the Galactic Empire is solidifying its power under the leadership of Emperor Palpatine, and The Bad Batch is put in the position of having to decide where their loyalties lie in the new regime. Read below to meet the clones who make up The Bad Batch.

Hunter

Hunter is the leader of Clone Force 99, and has enhanced senses, which make him an expert tracker. In addition, he can sense electromagnetic frequencies, which allows him to find specific locations from anywhere on a planet.

Tech

As his name suggests, Tech has a special way with, well, technology. He’s an expert hacker and engineer whose way with gadgets and advanced intelligence regularly comes in handy.

Crosshair

Crosshair has enhanced sight, which makes him an expert sniper and marksman. He’s not much of a talker, but isn’t afraid to speak up when his team’s well-being is on the line.

Wrecker

Unsurprisingly, Wrecker is the muscle of the team. He’s the largest and strongest of the team, and his enhanced strength gives him the upper hand in many combat situations.

Echo

The newest member of the bad batch, Echo’s backstory was part of the four-episode arc that introduced Clone Force 99 during their arc on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Although Echo was originally a regular clone, he was cybernetically modified while being held prisoner by the Separatists and is now half-clone and half-droid. His ability to interface with secure computer systems makes him and Tech perfect technical partners.