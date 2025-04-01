The Beatles Biopic Just Cast 4 Of The Internet’s Boyfriends

From Elvis to A Complete Unknown, the musical biopic train is chugging along. And soon, The Beatles will get their movie moment — er, four of them.

Directed by Sam Mendes, The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event will tell the band’s story through the perspective of each of its four members. While the project was announced last year, it was only at CinemaCon on March 31 that key details were announced.

Namely, fans now know who will be playing the Beatles — and when the movies will premiere. Here’s what to expect.

Meet The Beatles Cast

The iconic band will be played by an Avengers-level assembly of playfully nicknamed “internet boyfriends”: Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The actors appeared at CinemaCon to celebrate their official debut as a quartet.

Reaction to the casting announcement has been mixed, with several commenters on X (formerly Twitter) questioning whether the stars will be the right fit for the job. Some wondered if it was an April Fools joke, while others offered their own dream casts — including one where Zendaya simply plays every Beatle. (And hey, why not?)

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the discourse, at least one key person is loving the lineup: Starr himself. “I think it’s great,” the musician told Entertainment Tonight in November, when asked about Keoghan’s then-rumored casting. “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

Wait, Why Are There 4 Beatles Movies?

According to Deadline, Mendes felt the band’s “story was too big for one film,” he shared at CinemaCon.

The Beatles in 1965. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that,” the director said.

When The Beatles Biopic(s) Hit Theaters

Even though the Beatles biopic is being told through four separate movies, their release dates will all fall in the same window of April 2028.

It’s not yet clear if the four films will drop weekly or if they will arrive in theaters on the same day. If they release together, you’ll need to think through bathroom breaks, concession refills, and other logistics like you might have done for Barbenheimer.