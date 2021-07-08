8 Times Adam Driver Was A #Mood Personified

Celebrity
The man, the myth, the meme.
Leos Carax’s Annette has created huge buzz at Cannes — and not just for its avant-garde surrealism. When Adam Driver lit up a cigarette during the film’s standing ovation, the internet went wild. But this isn’t the first time that the actor has given us content to laugh, cry, and meme about...
The scene that launched a thousand memes. This fight between Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story will surely go down in cinematic history for its passion, its drama, and its truly iconic facial expressions.