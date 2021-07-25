Celebrity
Here’s what happens when pop royalty & actual royalty meet.
WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images
When it comes to British culture, the Spice Girls and the royal family are probably two of the first things that spring to mind. Over the years, these two entities have crossed paths on many occasions, with some very hilarious results...
Tim Graham/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
While attending a charity gala for the Prince’s Trust in 1997, Geri Halliwell reportedly broke royal protocol when she gave Prince Charles a cheeky pinch on the bum. Geri later denied the reports, however, claiming the legendary pinch was actually more of a “pat.”