Stop Everything – Harry Styles Has Confirmed New Music Is Coming

All Harry Styles has to do to make fans go crazy is simply blink. The hair, the heart-melting vocals and the dimpled smile are all part of the 27-year-old singer’s charm. It’s no wonder millions around the world swoon over the popstar, who pretty much breaks the internet anytime he tweets.

Earlier this week, the star did just that when he posted a statment about his “Love On” tour across the USA, his first since postponing his UK and European tour indefinitely in December 2020. But unfortunately for his UK fans, there is still some time to go before they can see the singer on home soil.

In a thread on Twitter, Styles wrote: “To everyone in the UK and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time.

“I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe and new music. I love you all so much. I’m excited and I can’t wait to see you. H”

While many UK fans were disappointed to hear that the former One Direction member wouldn’t be performing in the UK, two words sent Styles’ fans into a frenzy: “new music.”

With the announcement of new tunes on the horizon, Styles left fans with so many questions, with the number on being: when can we expect to hear it?

The simple answer is, we don’t know. We’ll just have to wait for further announcements from the Watermelon Sugar singer. In the meantime, here are some of the best reactions to Styles’ teaser:

