There's not going to be much resolution for Jane, Sutton, and Kat's storylines in The Bold Type's Season 4 finale. The season was originally supposed to have 18 episodes, but only 16 of them were completed before the coronavirus pandemic required production shutdowns. Now, fans are going to have to hope that The Bold Type gets renewed for Season 5 to give these storylines some closure.

"It's going to require some frustration and patience from everybody watching," Katie Stevens, who plays Jane, told Entertainment Tonight, adding that it's reflective of real life. "Things aren't easy and things don't go the way we planned. What we want out of life sometimes doesn't line up with what's happening. I think all of the girls are dealing with that."

While the show is down 33% in viewership and is Freeform's least-watched show according to Nielsen, it's also a critical darling that explores a lot of important issues — and that kind of acclaim can be a saving grace when it comes to being on the network chopping block.

And now the show has a chance to grow the representation behind the camera that it's been championing on screen. Aisha Dee, who plays Kat, recently called the show out for needing to improve in that area. Cancelling the series now wouldn't just leave the characters in the lurch, it would be a missed opportunity for Freeform to make vital changes to the show and prove it's committed to diversity.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dee called on the show to get more people of color and queer people in the writers room and directing episodes. "The diversity we see in front of the camera needs to be reflected in the diversity of the creative team behind the camera," she wrote. "It took two seasons to get a single BIPOC in the writers' room for The Bold Type. And even then, the responsibility to speak for the entire Black experience cannot and should not fall on one person." She added, "In four seasons (48 episodes) we've had one Black woman direct two episodes."

Freeform and Universal Television responded to Dee's concerns in a statement to People. "We applaud Aisha for raising her hand and starting conversations around these important issues. We look forward to continuing that dialogue and enacting positive change. Our goal on The Bold Type is and has always been to tell entertaining, authentic stories that are representative of the world that Kat, Jane and Sutton live in — we can only do that if we listen."

It wouldn't really be listening if they canceled the show all together. So here's hoping Season 5 is looking likely, and that it will come with more balanced representation behind the lens.