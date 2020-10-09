Everything We Know About The Boys Season 3 So Far

Spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 2.The Boys Season 2 has come to its explosive (and burning, and shocking, and Billy Joel-filled) end, so now our watch begins for The Boys Season 3, which has already been announced. The Amazon Prime original series came into its own in its second season, gaining a wider fan base and breaking the platform's record for its most-watched global launch ever. The season's storyline of a rising fascist tide among the ranks of The Seven paralleled the increasingly authoritarian politics of Trumpism, making this year's batch of episodes feel very of the moment. But what does next season hold for The Boys?

Going by what happened in the Season 2 finale, "What I Know," it looks like Congresswoman Victoria Neuman — the show's not-so-subtle stand-in for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — will be the main villain of the third season after she was shown to be the mysterious head-exploder who kept saving Vought from its comeuppance. It also seems likely that Homelander will try and seek out his son again, and one gets the feeling that The Seven's current uneasy alliance isn't long for this world. But outside of those few educated guesses, here's what else we know about The Boys Season 3?

When is The Boys Season 3 premiere date?

We don't yet have a premiere date for The Boys' third season, but it probably won't be for a while. The season has not yet begun filming, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear when filming could start. At Comic-Con in July, series showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke said the show was hoping to begin filming in early 2021, but added "that’s up to a microscopic virus." The show shoots in Toronto, and with TV productions currently cleared to shoot in Canada, the show could start filming in February. But it could still be a while before fans get to see Season 3.

For reference, filming for Season 1 lasted four months, and Season 2 lasted five. Season 3 is cleared for production lasting from Feb. 1 until Aug. 12, according to the film technicians' union tasked with working on the show. And since Season 2 didn't premiere until 10 months after filming concluded, fans may not get to see The Boys season 3 until 2022. F—ing diabolical.

Amazon

The Boys Season 3 Cast

The Season 2 finale wasn't nearly the bloodbath some fans were expecting, so it's safe to say that most of the show's main cast will return. Karl Urban as Butcher, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Anthony Starr as Homelander, and the rest of The Boys and The Seven will all be returning — with the possible exception of Aya Cash as Stormfront. The 100-year-old Nazi lost her legs, one eye, one arm, and was burned beyond recognition in the finale, and though her character is still alive, it seems unlikely that she'll be much of a factor in Season 3 — if she's in the season at all. Also unlikely to return are the actors whose characters did die in the finale: Shantel VanSanten's Becca Butcher and Goran Višnjić's Alistair Adana.

As far as new additions are concerned, at least one has been confirmed, another has been hinted at, and a third remains a remote possibility. First is Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who's been confirmed to play Soldier Boy in the next season. Soldier Boy is the "first superhero" in The Boys universe, and is the show's parody of Captain America. Rumored to be joining the cast is The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, with whom Kripke has spoken about two undisclosed roles. Morgan coming to the series is not a done deal, but Kripke told Collider that the two are trying to figure out a way to make it work with their respective schedules. Finally, there's the wild card: Shaquille O'Neal. The NBA legend is a massive fan of the series, and during the show's recent New York Comic-Con virtual panel, he told Kripke that he wants to become a member of The Seven. Shaq was just joking — probably — but his involvement definitely wouldn't be the weirdest thing to ever happen on The Boys.

What is The Boys Season 3 about?

Basically... no one really knows. The season is currently being written by Kripke and company, and no details have yet been leaked about what fans can expect. But we can make some educated guesses. The most obvious is that Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) will be the season's big bad. With her being revealed as the ultra-deadly head-exploder and then hiring Hughie to work for her in the very next scene, it seems pretty clear that she will be a huge and very dangerous part of Season 3. Other than that, fans can probably expect to see some other threads followed that were laid out in the finale. Will The Boys get back together now that they've all seemingly gone their separate ways? Will The Seven get any new members, and will their current members be able to restrain themselves from killing each other? Will The Deep ever drink another Fresca? These are the questions to which fans won't know the answers for some time.