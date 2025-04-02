Its modern, all-female soundtrack, gorgeous setting across the U.K. countryside, and celebration of friendship made Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers a stand-out period romance upon its debut in 2023. Now, with the swoon-worthy series set to return this summer, fans are theorizing how the central love triangle between Guy, Nan, and Theo might resolve — and there could be a twist in store.

The Buccaneers ended its first season with Nan (Kristine Froseth) getting married to Theo, the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers). Of course, their nuptials happen just after Nan and Guy (Matthew Broome) — Theo’s best friend — profess their love for each other. She even considers running away with Guy the night before the wedding.

However, when her sister, Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), needs help escaping her abusive husband, Nan sets a plan into motion: Guy and Jinny will flee to safety, while Nan goes through with the wedding to ensure her sister’s safety.

It’s a moving display of sisterhood — but of course, it’s clear that Nan’s affections lie with Guy. And they’re both holding out hope that everything will work out in the end.

Apple TV+

“Love — deep, abiding love — has to win, doesn’t it?” Guy asks Nan before fleeing with Jinny.

“Somehow,” she agrees.

So... what might Season 2 have in store?

A Meaningful Twist

According to one fan on Reddit, the next installment (which premieres on June 18) could explore Theo’s sexuality and reveal that he’s attracted to his friend, Guy.

In a March 24 post, the user suggested that Theo “idealizes” Nan, who is quite similar in spirit to Guy. “There are moments in the show where I genuinely felt like his irritation stemmed from the fact he has unspoken feelings for Guy,” they wrote.

The Redditor also noted the particularly tension-filled scene where Theo reveals he intercepted Guy’s love letter to Nan. “He kept it and read it so much that he memorized the entire thing almost as if he wished it was written to him,” they said, adding that exploring Theo’s potential feelings could “finally put an end to this ‘love triangle,’” while still honoring the character.

Apple TV+

Several fans supported the theory, with one writing it would “level up the show.”

There’s been previous speculation that Theo might not be completely straight, as seen in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Edith Wharton’s book, which has been criticized for linking Theo’s sexuality to his being a villain in Nan’s story. But as one Redditor put it, The Buccaneers could take a different tack and portray Theo’s sexuality “in a positive light this time.”

After all, as creator and showrunner Katherine Jakeways told Decider during Season 1: “[These are] all relationships that would have been happening forever and for hundreds and hundreds of years, but they wouldn’t necessarily have had the language to sort of speak about them and unpack them in the way that we now can.”

While she was ostensibly speaking about Mabel and Honoria, that mindset could certainly apply to Theo in Season 2 — should the fan theories come true.