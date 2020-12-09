The Challenge: Double Agents Cast Includes A Love Island Fan Favorite & An Olympian

For The Challenge, the show must always go on. The series has produced 36 seasons since 1998, and not even a pandemic was going to slow it down. The cast of The Challenge: Double Agents traveled to Iceland to shoot the season in September, according to Variety. (Iceland has a low coronavirus case count, so that made it easier to film there than in many other countries at the time.) To keep production as safe as possible, the contestants and crew quarantined until they tested negative and were able to move freely within the country. Even still, they were tested every three days until filming concluded. Now, MTV is ready to air everything that went down.

The Challenge is known for switching up the show's format to keep viewers entertained, and this season is no different. This time, contestants will be partnered up for the challenges, which explains the "double" in the title. The competition is split between veteran players and rookies who are still familiar to fans since they appeared on other shows. Viewers will see the usual rotation of Big Brother, Are You The One?, and Real World alums, as well as competitors from Love Island, America's Got Talent, Survivor, The Amazing Race, the Olympics, and more.

Get to know the 30 challengers in the Double: Agents cast below as the season kicks off.

Amber Borzotra

Original TV Show: Big Brother 16

Challenge History: Rookie

Having competed on Big Brother, she's used to challenges, but maybe not the ones that The Challenge will have.

Amber Martinez

Original TV Show: Are You The One? Come One Come All

Challenge History: Rookie

Amber may be petite, but watch out for her. She won't let anything stand in her way, according to her Challenge bio.

Aneesa Ferreira

Original TV Show: The Real World: Chicago

Challenge History: 13 seasons, 0 wins

Aneesa is no stranger to this game, and she's hungry for her first victory.

Ashley Mitchell

Original TV Show: Real World: Ex-Plosion

Challenge History: 9 seasons, 2 wins

Having already won The Challenge twice, Ashley has a leg up on most of the contestants.

Chris "CT" Tamburello

Original TV Show: The Real World: Paris

Challenge History: 19 seasons, 5 wins

A Challenge legend, CT is definitely the one to watch.

Cory Wharton

Original TV Show: Real World: Ex-Plosion

Challenge History: 8 seasons, 0 wins

As the father of two daughters, Cory wants to win to provide for his girls.

Darrell Taylor

Original TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl

Challenge History: 9 seasons, 5 wins

Darrell's boxing and fitness career has prepared him to take home his sixth win.

Devin Walker

Original TV Show: Are You The One? Season 3

Challenge History: 5 seasons, 0 wins

After engaging in "embarrassing" behavior during past seasons, Devin wanted to approach this game in a way that will make his family proud.

Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat

Original TV Show: Big Brother 20

Challenge History: 1 season, 0 wins

After losing Big Brother and his first season of The Challenge, Fessy is back to nab the victory.

Gabby Allen

Original TV Show: Love Island UK Season 3

Challenge History: Rookie

In the past, Gabby's TV strategy has mostly been to make friends, but she'll need to tap into her competitive side to rock out the challenges.

Jay Starrett

Original TV Show: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Challenge History: 1 season, 0 wins

Jay had a rough rookie season, as he was constantly voted into elimination challenges. But all that only made him stronger for this go-round.

Joseph Allen

Original TV Show: America's Got Talent Season 14

Challenge History: Rookie

Joseph has his work cut out for him with a background in music and no experience with physically competitive TV shows.

Josh Martinez

Original TV Show: Big Brother 19

Challenge History: 3 seasons, 0 wins

Josh won his season of Big Brother, and now he's looking to bring home a victory on The Challenge.

Kam Williams

Original TV Show: Are You the One? Season 5

Challenge History: 5 seasons, 0 wins

Kam got to compete with her boyfriend Leroy, which could give her a pretty big advantage.

Kaycee Clark

Original TV Show: Big Brother 20

Challenge History: 1 season, 0 wins

Like Josh, Kaycee is looking to add a Challenge win to her resume alongside her Big Brother victory.

Kyle Christie

Original TV Show: Geordie Shore Season 8

Challenge History: 5 seasons, 0 wins

After losing five seasons, six could be the charm for Kyle.

Leroy Garrett

Original TV Show: The Real World: Las Vegas

Challenge History: 11 seasons, 0 wins

He's gone 11 seasons without a victory, so he's hungry for this one.

Lio Rush

Original TV Show: WWE wrestler

Challenge History: Rookie

He may be a rookie, but his wrestling career will make him tough to beat.

Lolo Jones

Original TV Show: Celebrity Big Brother 2, Olympic bobsledder and hurdler

Challenge History: Rookie

She's a rookie in the world of The Challenge, but she's used to tough tasks thanks to her Celebrity Big Brother stint... oh, and being a freaking Olympian.

Mechie Harris

Original TV Show: Ex on the Beach

Challenge History: Rookie

Mechie was a bit of a pot-stirrer on Ex on the Beach, but he says he's ready for the competition and to go for the win.

Nam Vo

Original TV Show: Ultimate Beastmaster Season 1

Challenge History: Rookie

He made it to the finals Ultimate Beastmaster, but can he beast through The Challenge?

Nany Gonzalez

Original TV Show: The Real World: Las Vegas

Challenge History: 9 seasons, 0 wins

Nany's another Challenge alum with no wins under her belt. She's looking to break that streak this year and go all the way.

Natalie Anderson

Original TV Show: The Amazing Race Season 21

Challenge History: Rookie

Natalie's new to The Challenge, but her time on The Amazing Race and Survivor has prepared her for this grueling competition.

Nelson Thomas

Original TV Show: Are You The One? Season 3

Challenge History: 6 seasons, 0 wins

Nelson once volunteered for elimination so his friend could advance in the competition, but don't expect him to make that same move twice.

Nicole Zanatta

Original TV Show: Real World: Skeletons

Challenge History: 2 seasons, 0 wins

As a professional firefighter, Nicole is prepared for anything The Challenge will throw at her.

Olivia "Liv" Jawando

Original TV Show: Shipwrecked

Challenge History: Rookie

Liv is known for always saying what she means, even when it gets her into trouble. Don't be surprised if she causes some drama this season.

Theresa Jones

Original TV Show: The Challenge: Fresh Meat II

Challenge History: 6 seasons, 0 wins

It's been five years since Theresa competed on The Challenge, but she's ready for a comeback.

Tori Deal

Original TV Show: Are You the One? Season 4

Challenge History: 6 seasons, 0 wins

Tori has a reputation for being friendly, but that hasn't won her anything yet. Maybe she'll adjust her strategy this time.

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

Original TV Show: Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands

Challenge History: 2 seasons, 0 wins

Big T has been an easy target in previous Challenge seasons, so she may be looking to come out of the gate as a big threat this time around.

Wes Bergmann

Original TV Show: The Real World: Austin

Challenge History: 15 seasons, 2 wins

Wes is a Challenge pro, and he's looking for another shot at MTV glory.