Netflix’s The Crown wrapped up its sixth and final season in 2023, but the show’s creator hasn’t ruled out a prequel to the hit Netflix drama.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Morgan, who oversaw all six seasons of The Crown, discussed the possibility of one day reviving the show in some form. Although he ruled out going “further into the present” with the onscreen depiction of the British monarchy, Morgan said he isn’t “done with the subject” of the royal family.

“I might find some way of coming into it from a different way,” he said. “You can find a story in the past and tell that, and it [will] actually be a story about the present ... That, I think, might be a more elegant way forward.”

While Morgan’s comments hint at a possible prequel, fans would be waiting a while. “To move forward from where I left the show off at the moment feels too soon,” he clarified.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has spoken of a potential prequel. “I do have an idea,” he previously told Variety. “First, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together.”

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in The Crown. Netflix

Airing between 2016 and 2023, Netflix’s The Crown dramatized of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The drama spans almost six decades, starting with the 1947 wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, and concluding with the 2005 nuptials of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Crown Creator’s 20-Year Rule

Series creator Morgan previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter why he didn’t want to extend The Crown beyond Season 6 and depict the royals in real-time.

“I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something,” he explained in 2020. “Things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten.”

Further clarifying his creative decision, Morgan added that he didn’t want the show to become “journalistic.” He concluded, “To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor ... It can then become interesting.”