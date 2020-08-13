The Devil All The Time Trailer Is Here To Unite Twilight & Spider-Man Fans

Marvel stans and Twihards rise up: your time has come. On Thursday, Aug. 13, Netflix dropped the Devil All The Time trailer, bringing together Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Sebastian Stan in a thirst-worthy drama. The film, based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, also features an A-list cast including Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgård, and Haley Bennett, among others, and will be available to stream on Sept. 16.

The Devil All The Time might star a dream-worthy cast, but based on the trailer, it might just inspire a few nightmares. The film follows Arvin Russell (Holland), a young men whose life has been marked by tragedy and death, and who seemingly becomes fixated on a sinister priest (Pattinson).

More to come...