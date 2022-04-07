11 Best Quotes From The Kardashians’ ABC Interview With Robin Roberts

Khloé Kardashian on her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson: “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room. It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them. I still think he’s a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me.”