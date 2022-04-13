Celebrity
Hulu’s new series starts off with compelling moments about Kanye, Travis Barker, and Kim K’s sextape.
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for HULU
Kim Kardashian on threats of new sex tape footage being released: “I have four f*cking kids. I can’t go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time, I know exactly what to do this time, I’m not gonna let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f*cking ground.”
Hulu
Kim on her Dancing With the Stars stint: “I don’t know why I did Dancing with the Stars. I sucked. Absolutely sucked. It’s just not me. If you know me, it’s not me.”