14 Best Quotes & Moments From The Kardashians Series Premiere

Hulu’s new series starts off with compelling moments about Kanye, Travis Barker, and Kim K’s sextape.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner...
By Jake Viswanath

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for HULU

Kim Kardashian on threats of new sex tape footage being released: “I have four f*cking kids. I can’t go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time, I know exactly what to do this time, I’m not gonna let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f*cking ground.”

Kim on her Dancing With the Stars stint: “I don’t know why I did Dancing with the Stars. I sucked. Absolutely sucked. It’s just not me. If you know me, it’s not me.”

