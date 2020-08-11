Blockbuster & Airbnb Are Going To Make Your '90s Sleepover Dreams Come True

If you ever wondered what it would be like to spend the night inside of a Blockbuster, then prepare to have your childhood dreams come true. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, it was announced that the last remaining Blockbuster is being converted into an Airbnb for a fun-filled end of the summer sleepover event guaranteed to send your '90s-lovin' heart soaring. And you might just be able to stay there.

So what exactly do you have to do (and pay) to become part of this magical experience? The process is relatively easy if you're one of the lucky few able to get a reservation, which is a pretty big if. The rental property is located in Bend, Oregon and is run by Sandi Harding. And, according to Airbnb, the special Blockbuster event will only last for a total of three nights from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 with only four people allowed to stay per night, which means there's limited availability. Booking opens up on Monday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. PT via the Airbnb website at the extremely reasonable cost of just $4 per night. Winners will then be granted with the greatest gift of all — the keys to the entire store.

The inside of the old rental store has been converted into the makeshift living room, complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags, and pillows, allowing guests to sit back and watch movies from their vast collection to their hearts' content. Free pizza, popcorn, and candy will also be provided to help give you that carb and sugar fix needed to stay up until the wee hours of the morning. And since we're still living in a COVID-19 world, face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the guests' stays.

However, this joyous news does come with a catch. You have to be a resident of Deschutes County in order to book a stay, since this whole idea was created as part of a thank you to the community for supporting the establishment for all of these years. "It's our 20th year as a Blockbuster," Harding told CNN during a recent interview. "With everybody being stuck at home and re-experiencing family time together, we thought it would be fun to enjoy some family time in a throwback '90s environment."

Now all you'll have to do is brush up on your knowledge of how to work a VCR and you'll be good to go.