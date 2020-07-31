This Explosive New Docuseries Includes New Revelations About Kiki Camarena's Murder

If you watched Narcos: Mexico, you're familiar with the brutal abduction and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. Amazon's new docuseries, The Last Narc, further explores his death and the investigation that followed, including interviews with Hector Berrellez, the special agent tasked with leading Camarena's case; Camarena's widow, Mika; and three Guadalajara Cartel insiders. Director Tiller Russell told Indiewire he spent about 14 years wanting to tell this story, and even at four episodes, it's a comprehensive look at the events leading up to and following Camarena's murder. That makes it unlikely that The Last Narc will return for Season 2 — especially considering the project almost didn't make it to screen.

Though The Last Narc was slated to premiere on May 15, its release date was delayed at the last minute and the trailer was mysteriously pulled from YouTube then later re-uploaded. Berrellez claimed to MEAWW that this was because the CIA "pressured Amazon to take it off because of national security. It's been canceled forever and it's a cover-up and they don't want the truth to come out.” (Bustle reached out to Amazon for comment on the delay, but did not receive a response).

This comes after a report from USA Today in February that the U.S. Justice Department is re-examining Camarena's case following new allegations that a CIA operative and Drug Enforcement Administration official played a role in Camarena's murder. "[Camarena] was picked up because he was about to uncover that U.S. intelligence officials were protecting the drug lords," Berrellez claims in the Last Narc trailer. (Bustle reached out to the Department of Justice for comment but not receive a response).

It's unclear where the investigation stands now, or why exactly The Last Narc was postponed, but expect some explosive reveals. "This is a very well-known, well-publicized case," Russell told IndieWire. "And what we’re contributing to it is astonishing true revelations that people have been wondering about for a very long time.”