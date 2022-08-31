TV & Movies

13 Photos From The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power UK Premiere

Bustle takes you inside the star-studded Prime Video event.

by Bustle UK
Nazanin Boniadi attends "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Lei...
Getty Images/Jeff Spicer

Tristan Fewings/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Prime Video

The cast of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power gathered for the UK premiere on August 30, and Bustle had a front-row seat for the action as London’s Leicester Square was transformed into an elf-inspired fantasy land.

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Prime Video

Morfydd Clark, who plays an Elven warrior named Galadriel, swapped her on-set armour for a dazzling silver dress. Fans on the sidelines cheered loudly as the lead actor posed for her pictures.

