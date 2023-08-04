Spoilers ahead for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Holly Ringland’s best-selling novel, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, begins with the titular character having a dark vision. “I knew when I read the first page about a nine-year-old Alice Hart sitting at the end of a laneway dreaming of ways to set her father on fire, that I had to bring this to the screen,” Sarah Lambert, who adapted the book for Prime Video’s new series of the same name, recently explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “It was one of the best opening lines I had ever read.”

Spanning decades, the seven-part drama series adheres to the book’s general arc, dedicating the first three episodes, which premiere on Aug. 4, to Alice’s upbringing in Australia. The back half of the miniseries, which focuses on the events of Alice’s twenties, drops in weekly installments until the Sept. 1 series finale, though. The show stars Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey, among others. Here’s a summary of Ringland’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart novel for fans who want to “read ahead,” so to speak, or simply find the differences and similarities.

According to the author’s website, nine-year-old Alice Hart lives in isolation by the sea with her flower-loving mother, Agnes, and her abusive father, Clem. Though Agnes, who was expecting another child, planned on leaving her husband, she never followed through. Inspired by a book about fire gods, Alice had visions of setting Clem ablaze, and one day she accidentally started a fire at their home that resulted in her parents’ deaths.

Only able to communicate with a notepad due to her own injuries, Alice is taken in by her paternal grandmother, June — who she never knew existed — at Thornfield, the family’s native flower farm that doubles as a refuge for women who are abuse survivors, aka “flowers.” However, June told the doctor she did not want to adopt Agnes’ son, should the baby beat the slim odds of survival. Growing up at Thornfield under June’s watchful eye, Alice learns the “language of flowers” to express the words she cannot speak, but becomes increasingly frustrated by the secrecy shrouding her family history.

Hugh Stewart/Amazon Studios

Once Alice regains her ability to speak, June reluctantly tells her that her mother also once lived at Thornfield but left with Clem, who took off after she told him he wouldn’t inherit the farm. Years later, Alice uncovers more secrets and betrayals in her early twenties. First, she learned that June had discovered her plans to elope with Oggi, a former flower’s son, and had him deported. She’d also kept all of Oggi’s attempts to contact her a secret.

While June is in the hospital with cancer, Alice flees to the central Australian desert and becomes a ranger at a local reserve. Her life falls back into upheaval, though, when she begins dating a man named Dylan, who’s abusive, like her father. Contacting June following an instance of Dylan’s abuse, Alice also learned that her brother, Charlie, survived the childhood fire and had been adopted by a librarian, Sally, who also wanted to adopt her. After meeting them in person, Sally showed Alice the inquiry into the fire and her parents’ deaths, revealing the truth about what really happened.

The day Alice accidentally started the fire in her father’s shed, he had beaten her nearly to death, but her mother saved her life. Agnes, who had set a date to escape with Alice, hit Clem in the head and set him and the house on fire. Though she was able to save her daughter, Agnes succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Meanwhile, June spends her final days revealing more of her own secrets in an effort to make amends with those she’d hurt, including Alice. She’d secretly been in love with a woman named Roberta, but they were attacked by a group of men one night and one of the assailants raped June. The assault resulted in the birth of Alice’s father, Clem, who had raped his adoptive sister, Candy, when she was a young girl. June’s reason for not wanting to adopt Alice’s brother Charlie was that she feared he, too, could have turned out to be abusive like Clem. She ultimately dies from cancer peacefully, leaving behind letters for her loved ones, hoping Alice could forgive her.

In the end, Alice, who receives a special flower book from June, learns to break the patterns of her abusive past and makes peace with life on her own terms.