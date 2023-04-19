Heading into Disney+’s The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, fans were warned to brace for a rough landing. “The next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for more... it might just hurt too much,” actor Brendan Wayne, who serves as one of Pedro Pascal’s (Din Djarin) stunt doubles, reportedly teased in his Instagram Stories before the April 19 finale dropped. Meanwhile, executive producer Dave Filoni had already hinted that viewers would be left with “a lot to think about” by the time the credits rolled. Though Disney has yet to announce The Mandalorian Season 4, the Lucasfilm live-action series will almost certainly return to provide more to ponder in the future.

One major clue is that creator Jon Favreau confirmed that the Season 4 scripts were already written and waiting to be shot. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out,” he explained to BFM TV in February, citing Disney’s larger Star Wars universe and the upcoming Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew series. “I was writing [Season 4] during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Favreau doesn’t seem to have any plans to stop with a fourth Mandalorian season, either. “I really have been enjoying this tremendously and I love these characters and I love seeing how they’re growing together,” he revealed on Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast in March. “I don’t know what would make me not enjoy doing it, especially as long as the audience is connecting with these characters. This feels like a really enjoyable moment. And I love this format of telling one chapter at a time and keeping the audience guessing, but also fulfilling certain expectations.”

Pending an official announcement from Disney, here’s everything to know about a likely Mandalorian Season 4 so far.

The Mandalorian Season 4 Cast

Though Season 4 casting announcements also remain forthcoming, Pascal led Season 3 alongside fellow actors: Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Emily Swallow (the Armorer), and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon). With appearances by Season 3 guest stars, such as Lizzo and Jack Black (as Plazir-15’s stylish leaders, Duchess and Captain Bombardier), expect more celebrity cameos, too.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

“One of the things that we really like about working on the show is we like to bring in people who are fans themselves,” Favreau explained to EW in an April 8 interview. "And Lizzo and Jack Black both were very active on social media. I know Jack from way back, but he was posting and doing Mandalorian things on either Instagram or TikTok. And Lizzo was dressing up like Grogu. And my kids were showing me all these videos of how into it Lizzo was. . . . As we were figuring it out, we had an episode that was going to have this really eccentric royal couple in a court that felt like something out of Alice in Wonderland. And we reached out and they were like, ‘We’d love to!’”

The Mandalorian Season 4 Potential Premiere Date

Executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa revealed to Collider in early April that the team was “deep into starting the prep and the pre-production process” for Season 4 but was unsure when filming might begin. In a separate interview with the outlet, Filoni hinted that it would be reasonable to bet on production kicking off before the end of 2023. Because the third season shot between October 2021 and March 2022, ahead of a March 2023 premiere, expect Season 4 to drop sometime around early 2025.

This post will be updated as more The Mandalorian Season 4 details become available.