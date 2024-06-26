Rachel McAdams’ Wedding Dress In The Notebook Was Inspired By Royalty

2004’s The Notebook remains one of the defining love stories of a generation, and one of the film’s most memorable costumes was inspired by a real-life princess.

Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel of the same name, the romantic drama stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as Noah Calhoun and Allison “Allie” Hamilton, a young couple who fall in love in 1940s South Carolina.

To mark the film’s 20th anniversary on June 25, The Notebook costume designer, Karyn Wagner, spoke exclusively to People about working on the movie.

“I made about 90% of the costumes because I'm so specific with my storytelling,” she recalled, sharing that one of the looks she crafted for the film was Allie’s wedding dress.

As fans may recall, McAdams’ character planned to marry Lon Hammond Jr. (James Marsden) during a break in her relationship with Noah (Gosling). Speaking to People, Wagner said she turned to the late Grace Kelly, also known as Princess Grace of Monaco, for inspiration when designing the Allie’s wedding gown.

“Even if you don't really know who she is, you've seen the photographs of her wedding [to Prince Rainier III of Monaco],” the costume designer explained. “They're some of the most iconic photographs of weddings ever, and she has this gorgeous, gorgeous dress. I wanted to reference that with Allie’s dress.”

Grace Kelly, Princess Grace of Monaco on her wedding day. Mondadori via Getty Images

In The Notebook, Allie’s white lace dress, designed with long sleeves and a large veil, resembles the gown worn by Princess Grace on her wedding day in 1956, which was created by MGM Studios’ costume designer, Helen Rose.

“I wanted to reference, again, the family's wealth by the amount of lace on the dress and also by how huge the veil was,” Wagner added.

Born Grace Patricia Kelly, the Hollywood actor married Prince Rainier III in the Palace of Monaco. The couple welcomed three children: Princess Caroline, Prince Albert, and Princess Stéphanie. In 1982, Princess Grace died at the age of 52 following a fatal car accident.

The Dress Wasn’t Comfortable

In her People interview, Wagner also disclosed that the dress was purposely designed to be uncomfortable to reflect the character's reservations over her impending marriage.

“I wanted the dress to make her realize that she wasn't happy about this,” she explained. “She wasn't happy. She didn't actually want to be here.”