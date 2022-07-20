At 72, Jeff Bridges isn’t getting any younger, but for FX, that might be a good thing. The Oscar winner is the lead of FX’s thriller, The Old Man, based on Thomas Perry’s 2017 novel of the same name. The series follows Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) a grizzled and now former CIA operative who’s been living off the grid in Upstate New York for three decades. After Dan takes out an intruder in his home, he’s forced to go into hiding. The inciting incident sets up a pretty brutal and tactical game of cat-and-mouse — one that FX intends to extend past Season 1’s seven episodes.

Less than two weeks after The Old Man’s premiere on June 16, the cable network announced it was renewing the series for Season 2. According to Deadline, The Old Man was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021. Deadline also reports the series premiere is the most-watched FX show on Hulu, where the show is also available to stream. Given its early success, it’s a no-brainer that The Old Man will be returning for more action. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Jeff Bridges’ spy thriller.

The Old Man Season 2 Release Date Speculation

FX announced The Old Man’s first season in 2019, but the network halted production twice during shooting, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Jeff Bridges’ lymphoma diagnosis in 2020. The Old Man eventually restarted production with Bridges and finished filming in early 2022. With so many unexpected delays, Season 1’s production schedule can’t be used as a map for Season 2, as we can assume the next installment will face a less disruptive filming schedule. Barring setbacks, Season 2 will likely premiere sometime in mid-to-late 2023.

The Old Man Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will likely deal with the fallout of the hunt for Chase — that is, if he doesn’t get caught first. While he’s on the run in Season 1, he meets Zoe (Amy Brenneman), who becomes his ally whilst on the lam. They both end up in the crosshairs of Harold Harper (John Lithgow), an FBI operative specializing in counterintelligence. His task is to catch Chase because the two share a sordid history that developed during the Soviet-Afghan War. Harper uses his pupil Angela (Alia Shawkat) to help him with his hunt; while elsewhere, a hitman by the name of Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) is also on Chase’s trail.

Despite serving as the source material, Thomas Perry’s novel is a standalone story. Without a sequel to the book, The Old Man may have to veer into uncharted territory for Season 2. That’s only if they’ve completely adapted Perry’s book.

The Old Man Season 2 Cast

Deadline confirmed that the main players will be returning for Season 2. John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and, of course, Jeff Bridges are set to star in the sophomore season. With the fate of Alia Shawkat’s character up in the air heading into the Season 1 finale, there are doubts that she’ll return for Season 2. As for the rest of the cast, their characters will have to survive the wrath of Dan Chase if they want to stick around. But even if they’re able to do so, it doesn’t seem like Season 2 will be that much fun for them anyway.

This post will be updated as more information on The Old Man Season 2 becomes available.