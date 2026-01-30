After the first season of The Pitt highlighted Dr. Heather Collins’ relationship history with Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, fans were surprised that Tracy Ifeachor did not reprise her role in Season 2. Fortunately, the show’s Jan. 29 episode explains what happened to Dr. Collins — and where she is today.

In the latest episode, Louie Cloverfield, a patient who’s no stranger to the show’s titular emergency department, asks if Dr. Collins is available to help him find a dentist for his tooth abscess.

Dr. Whitaker explains that after Dr. Collins finished her residency, she moved to Portland, where she now works as an attending physician. And, he adds: “She’s adopting a baby, wanted to be closer to her family.”

“That’s a beautiful thing,” Louie says. Dr. Robby, who just so happened to be listening at the door, seems to think so, too, as his expression softens. After all, he knew how important motherhood was to his former flame.

Last season, Dr. Collins had a miscarriage during her shift. She’d been trying for a baby with IVF, she shared with Dr. Robby, lamenting that her dream of having a baby might not be “meant to be.”

Warrick Page/HBO Max

But Dr. Robby encouraged her in a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’ve never known you to give up on anything... except maybe me,” he said.

Dr. Collins also opened up about having an abortion several years earlier, saying she didn’t tell her partner at the time because she worried that he would’ve thought her “selfish.” Realizing that she was talking about him, Dr. Robby assured her, “Not selfish, Heather. Not selfish.”

Why Tracy Ifeachor Left The Pitt

Ifeachor previously hinted at her exit in July 2025, writing on Instagram that it had been a “blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season” of The Pitt.

The next day, TVLine confirmed the actor’s departure. Soon after, Noah Wyle — who plays Dr. Robby and also serves as executive producer — told Deadline that the team “loved” working with Ifeachor. “We enjoyed having her with us very much. She’s gotten really big, and we will miss her.”

This year, he addressed Dr. Collins’ absence from a story perspective, telling People that she’s “the one that got away” for Dr. Robby.

“He could not have given her what she wanted,” he explained. “She was a rock star on an ascension that he would only have been an impediment towards. And if she’s found happiness, God bless.”