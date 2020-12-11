It would hardly be an understatement to say that Netflix's The Prom is absolutely star-studded. Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Kerry Washington each star in the ensemble, alongside many other incredible actors, both veteran and newcomers to the stage and screen. And while many of the stars who made the original Atlanta and Broadway productions aren't along for the ride for director Ryan Murphy's take on the hit musical, the creators behind the curtain and screen are there — namely the show's original writer, Chad Beguelin, and musical director Matthew Sklar. So, without further ado, here's our look at the who's who of the cast of The Prom.

Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan Pellman is arguably a relative newcomer to screen, but she's no stranger to acting. According to Playbill, after getting her start in university productions of Me and My Girl, The Tempest, and The Grand Concourse in Michigan, she moved on to land roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019) and The Deuce (2019).

Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver Trent is a fresher face on the Broadway scene who, alongside veteran chorus girl Angie, team up with Dee Dee and Barry on their journey to small town, Indiana. Rannells has previously appeared in A Simple Favor (2018), HBO's Girls, and The Intern (2015).

Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene DeBose plays Alyssa, Emma's girlfriend and, as luck would have it, the daughter of the conservative PTA leader, Mrs. Greene (Kerry Washington). DeBose's previous musical experience includes Hamilton (2020) and the forthcoming West Side Story (2021).

James Corden as Barry Glickman Barry accompanies Dee Dee on her journey to Indiana to also help Emma with her prom. As a gay man who also missed out on his own prom, he has a special connection to Emma's struggles. Corden is also no stranger to musicals, or even musical numbers. The Late Late Show and Carpool Karaoke host has also appeared in Into the Woods (2014) alongside co-star Streep, Cats (2019), and Begin Again (2013).

Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene As the head of the PTA and a staunch conservative, Mrs. Greene is the one responsible for cancelling the high school's prom. Washington has starred in multiple films, including Django Unchained (2012), and The Last King of Scotland (2006) but shee is arguably most well known for her role as Oivia Pope in ABC's Scandal, which ran from 2012 to 2018.

Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson Angie is another Broadway star, a veteran and chorus girl, who joins Dee Dee on her trip to Indiana. Kidman is another heavy-hitting star, whose more recent credits include Bombshell (2019), The Goldfinch (2019), and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017). She's also well known for her role in the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge!.

Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen Dee Dee is one of the four Broadway stars who come to Indiana to "help" Emma with her prom. But as she and the other Broadway stars come to realize, they were really only in it for themselves Streep is a legend in her own right with past musical-to-screen credits that include Mamma Mia! (2008), its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), and Into the Woods (2014). This is the second film starring Streep out this weekend, as she also appears in Let Them All Talk.