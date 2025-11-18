There’s a lot to revisit after another dramatic season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Luckily, Hulu dropped a teaser on Nov. 18, revealing that the Season 3 reunion is coming on Dec. 4. This time, Vanderpump Villa star Stassi Schroeder will host, taking up the baton from fellow reality TV veteran Nick Viall.

Drama For The Holidays

Hulu previewed the special episode with a festive spin. “’Tis the season for the most dramatic reunion yet!” reads the video description on YouTube, in part. “Host Stassi Schroeder reunites # MomTok and # DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests in the Season 3 Reunion.”

Sure enough, the teaser features snippets of tense moments. In one, Schroeder asks Jessi Draper Ngatikaura about her affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette. “I wish I would have just left Jordan instead of cheating,” she answers as the camera shows her soon-to-be ex-husband’s face.

Later footage shows Demi Engemann — who skipped the Season 2 reunion — breaking down in tears after being called out by others in the group. “I want to get home,” she says while crying. At that point, she’s no longer sitting on the couches with her co-stars.

Fred Hayes/Disney

Reunion Hints

Schroeder gave another taste of what to expect in an Instagram story following Hulu’s reunion announcement. Resharing the teaser, she wrote, “IT’S ON” and added the Christmas tree and devil emojis. It looks like viewers can expect a little mischief with her taking over as host.

Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews previewed Season 3 reunion topics in a Bustle interview published on Nov. 14. “Reunions are brutal,” she said. “There are obviously a lot of questions people have for Demi. Hopefully, we can have those conversations and get down to the bottom of it because no one wants it to be dragged out, and unfortunately, it’s going to be dragged out if no one’s there to address everyone’s concerns.”

Her co-star Mayci Neeley was also present, and she added, “It’d be interesting to see more of Jessi and Jordan’s situation that wasn’t seen on the show, things that were cut and whatnot. I feel like it changes day by day, so even we are like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Answers are coming. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 reunion premieres on Hulu on Dec. 4.