After the billion-dollar box office success of Barbie, Margot Robbie is moving on to her next project: The Sims movie, based on the iconic video game.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s production company Lucky Chap, which she runs alongside Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr, is set to adapt The Sims for the big screen alongside Vertigo Entertainment and Electronic Arts, who published the original game.

Meanwhile, Loki Season 1 director, Kate Herron, is lined up to direct the film and co-write the screenplay alongside her frequent collaborator, Briony Redman.

Released in 2000, The Sims is one of the best-selling live simulation video games in history, with almost 200 million copies sold globally. The game, which Sims designer Will Wright once described as a “virtual doll house,” allows players to live virtually through avatars (Sims) who have personality traits, develop relationships, and experience life milestones such as starting a family, getting a job, decorating a home, and even death.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, development on a live-action Sims movie first got underway in 2007 but failed to materialize. In 2019, plans for a big-screen adaptation were scrapped by Disney when the company acquired 21st Century Fox.

The Sims video game. The Sims / EA Games

The Sims Fans Are Divided

While there’s currently no word of a potential The Sims movie cast or release date, fans of the best-selling video game were quick to share their excitement over the forthcoming film.

“A The Sims movie and Margot Robbie? We are being fed,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We are seated,” another commented. However, other fans claimed that there’d be “no point” in a Sims movie unless the characters speak in the “Simlish” language featured in the game.

“Tthey need to speak only in Simlish with no subtitles, only vibes,” one user also commented, while another added, “This has to either dig deep into the lore of The Sims, or be spoken completely in Simlish the entire time with horrible outfits, badly designed houses, tons of fires, and disappearing pool ladders... or all of the above.”