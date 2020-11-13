Usher's Song In Jingle Jangle Might Be Your Next Christmas Anthem

Netflix's latest holiday film Jingle Jangle tells the story of an imaginative toymaker named Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) who's a bit down on his luck. His former apprentice-turned-rival, played by Keegan Michael-Key, stole one of Jeronicus' greatest inventions: an automated, intelligent talking toy named Don Juan Diego (Ricky Martin). After he's betrayed, Jeronicus loses his drive for invention, and it's up to his granddaughter, Journey (Madalen Mills) to help him find his love for his craft all over again. It's a heartwarming Christmas story, one set to a showstopping soundtrack.

While Netflix has yet to drop the entire track listing for the Jingle Jangle soundtrack, they have teased some big musicians attached to the film. From John Legend, to Usher, and Philip Lawrence (Festival of the Lion King, Rio 2). Back in October, Netflix dropped "This Day," Usher's track for the film, which features R&B artist Kiana Ledé. The track is sure to be one of the most popular from the film, given its strongly motivational nature paired with Usher's powerhouse vocals.

"As a father, I jumped at the chance to be involved with a holiday film that's both inspirational and inclusive," Usher shared in a statement. "A film with a great message where my kids can see themselves reflected on the screen. Working with Kiana was a really great experience and I'm excited for people to hear this song."

Ledé also released a statement about her work on the song, echoing Usher's enthusiasm. "I am so excited to be a part of 'This Day' with Usher and the Jingle Jangle family. I feel honored to have played a small role in a soon to be classic Christmas story," she said. "Working with Usher was like my own Christmas miracle! David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert managed to help us reconnect to our Christmas joy and make us believe in magic again in a time of such uncertainty."