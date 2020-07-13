Nothing will stop the Spice Girls from spicing up each other's lives, including the coronavirus pandemic. The Spice Girls had a "social distancing" reunion, as Emma Bunton revealed on Sunday, July 12. And yes, even Victoria Beckham showed up, after declining to join Melanie B, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, and Bunton on the group's highly anticipated reunion tour in 2019.

Speaking on her Heart UK radio show, Bunton revealed that all five of the Spice Girls secretly came together right after quarantine ended in the UK. “As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we’ve all started to meet up with friends again, haven’t we, which is strange,” she remarked, as per Hello Magazine. "I actually started to think I would never see them again… well, unless it was on Zoom calls. And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C, and Victoria!”

Before fans jump to conclusions, Baby Spice made it clear that they took precautions when meeting up for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. “Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no," she revealed. "We went on a social distancing walk in the woods!" Not even wet conditions stopped the Girls from seeing each other in person — although it was quite different from the last time they were all together while on tour. "This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up," she said. "Well this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain. Yes, something you don't see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies!"

Sadly, Bunton didn't disclose any details about what exactly the Girls spoke about, including whether they've convinced Beckham to finally join them on stage the next time they reunite. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mel C said the Girls have hopes to tour around the world once the pandemic is over, following their UK and Ireland tour last year. "We would love to do more shows, we really would," she said. "Obviously, [this year] has gone nuts and no one knows what's gonna happen with shows, for now."

However, her main priority, like most fans, remains on getting Posh Spice back into the fold and performing with the Girls. "We're always going, 'Oh, one day, maybe she will one day'," Mel C said, promising that she will do "everything I can within my power to try and get all of us back on stage together."