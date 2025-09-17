The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Is Officially On The Way

That’s not a wrap on Belly and Conrad’s love story. On Sept. 17, Prime Video announced that a Summer I Turned Pretty movie is officially on the way — much to the delight of fans who never wanted this summer to end.

A Sweet Surprise

In the series finale of TSITP, Belly and Conrad’s long-awaited endgame was confirmed — kind of. While the pair ended the show together on a hopeful note, reuniting in Paris and later returning to Cousins Beach together, several fans were left wanting more than the approximately 75-minute conclusion could provide.

Fortunately, TSITP scribe Jenny Han won’t let you down. The author shared on the finale’s red carpet in Paris that the story of Belly, Conrad, and their crew would continue in a feature film. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” she said, via Variety. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Han also shared a snap of leads Lola Tung and Christopher Briney posing in front of a The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie sign on the red carpet.

Akiva Griffith/Prime Video

What Is The Movie About?

While there are no plot details just yet, the “big milestone” in Belly’s life may be her wedding to Conrad, which is featured at the end of the book, We’ll Always Have Summer. Fans also theorized that the “Christmas in Paris” scrapbook featured at the end of the series finale might be revisited. Imagine wedding planning in Paris and a summer ceremony in Cousins Beach? Chef’s kiss.

Speaking of chefs...

The TSITP finale showed that Jeremiah is thriving in the Boston culinary scene, so the film could follow up on his career and his budding connection with Denise, who is set to move to San Francisco with Steven (and Taylor in tow!) for their new tech company.

Expect The Cast To Return

While Belly didn’t get to interact with her family or friends during the finale, you can likely expect the whole crew to return for the TSITP movie. In addition to Tung and Briney, that includes Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Rain Spencer as Taylor, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Isabella Briggs as Denise, and Sofia Bryant as Anika.

GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/AFP/Getty Images

Don’t forget the parents: Jackie Chung as Laurel, Colin Ferguson as John, and Tom Everett Scott as Adam. And there’s always the possibility of a flashback of Rachel Blanchard as Susannah, especially as her letter for Belly’s wedding day is an important part of the epilogue in We’ll Always Have Summer.

Are There Release Date Clues?

Prime Video hasn’t yet shared a release date for the TSITP movie. For reference, the show’s first two seasons debuted a year apart, while 2023’s strikes played a role in Season 3 coming out in 2025. It may be a year or longer until fans return to Cousins Beach.