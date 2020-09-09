The Walking Dead Is Ending After Season 11, But There's A Silver Lining

After a decade of hunting zombies, The Walking Dead is ending after Season 11, AMC confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 9 (via The Hollywood Reporter). But just because the show is coming to an end doesn't mean the franchise is over. As sad as this news might be for fans, there is a silver lining — two more spinoffs are already in the works. In fact, one of the spinoffs has already been ordered to series at AMC.

But, before getting to the spinoffs, The Walking Dead's final season will feature 24 episodes, instead of the traditional 16. Plus, the season will actually span two years, with the first 12 episodes airing in 2021 and the final dozen in 2022. (And that's assuming they're able to resume production on Season 10 sometime soon.) So fans won't have to worry about saying goodbye to their favorite zombie apocalypse until 2022 at the earliest.

