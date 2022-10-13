Less than a month after Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series became one of the biggest ever on Netflix, the pair is dropping another terrifying title based on a true story. The Watcher, which premiered Oct. 13, dramatizes the mystery of 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey. And there are enough twists and turns to leave fans wanting The Watcher Season 2. But is that actually happening?

As was explored in a 2018 New York Magazine article, the Broaddus family purchased the home in 2014 and started receiving a series of threatening letters from an anonymous sender named The Watcher. The letters described the family’s children as “young blood” and spoke of tracking them through the house. Ultimately, the family was so spooked that they never actually moved into their new home and sold it in 2019.

Despite the true story behind The Watcher taking place over a relatively short period of time, a lot went down during that period, and new theories have emerged since. So far, coverage surrounding the show has described it as a limited series. But in case The Watcher Season 2 does happen, here’s what it might look like.

The Watcher Season 2 Cast

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

The Watcher Season 2 cast would likely include familiar faces from Season 1, including Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Brannock. The characters stand in for Derek and Maria Broaddus, who requested their names be changed for the series, per The Cut.

The Watcher Season 2 Plot

According to Deadline, that original 2018 article was part of the “rights package” Netflix secured to make The Watcher. However, there have been developments since then. This October, New York Magazine published via The Cut an update to the story, describing new efforts to make sense of the mystery. (Spoiler alert, it’s still unsolved.)

According to the outlet, these efforts have ranged from a voluntary neighborhood-wide DNA swab to the Broadduses’ pursuit of private forensic genealogy to crack the case. The Cut also describes a recent theory about a local retired teacher who reportedly spoke about sending letters to a Westfield home, which is briefly explored on the show.

As of today, it seems that these efforts have been largely fruitless for the family — but even so, they could serve as fodder for a potential second season.

The Watcher Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

The Watcher Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, so it’s hard to speculate about a potential release date. Even if it does happen, the streamer might wait until there have been more updates to the Broadduses’ case to produce a follow-up entry. For example, a new course of investigation (the DNA collection) was pursued after the first 2018 article. Perhaps if Netflix’s The Watcher is similarly buzzy, more leads might be explored and could then be worked into Season 2.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on a potential The Watcher Season 2 becomes available.