Everything To Know About Tilly Ramsay Ahead Of Her Strictly Debut

With Strictly 2021 officially kicking off this Saturday (September 25), fans can’t wait to get to know this year’s contestants a little more – including Tilly Ramsay, daughter of the famous chef and Kitchen Nightmares frontman.

Tilly is swapping TikTok dancing with her Gordon for ballroom dancing with new Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin. According to Tilly, her dad is a little miffed at being replaced and recently asked her whether he’d still be her main dance partner. Cute, huh?

At 19, Tilly is this year’s youngest contestant, and it sounds as though she’s ready to give it her all. “I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my dad how it’s really done,” she said in her pre-show interview.

She also commented on Instagram: “This is going to be my biggest challenge yet but I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and join the Strictly family.”

If you want to learn a little more about Tilly, keep reading to find out about her social media, her day-to-day life, and more.

Tilly Ramsay’s Instagram

Tilly is huge across all social media, most notably on TikTok, where she has an incredible 9.6 million followers at her account @tillyramsay. The star posts videos regularly of her cooking, dancing with Dad Gordon, and more recently, training with partner Nikita for Strictly.

She’s also popular on Instagram (@tillyramsay), and has just under a million followers over there!

Tilly Ramsay’s Job

Tilly is evidently hugely popular on social media, meaning this is a big part of her job. However, she is also a chef in her own right, having hosted a cookery show on CBBC, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and, more recently, Celebrity Masterchef Australia. Tilly is thought to be attending university this year also.

Does Tilly Ramsay Have A Boyfriend?

Tilly has previously dated Seth Mack, who appeared in a few of her Instagram posts. However, it seems the pair have gone their separate ways, as there are no longer any pictures of him. And with dad Gordon warning Tilly not to date any of the dancers, it would seem she’s currently a free agent. Tilly has also previously been linked to Gino D'Acampo's son, Luciano, but nothing has been confirmed on that front either.